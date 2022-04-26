Area roundup: Dixon, Newman baseball pick up conference wins on road; Dixon softball rolls in Rockford

Gage Burdick pitched a three-hitter to lead the Dixon baseball team to a 3-0 win over Byron in a Big Northern Conference road game Monday evening.
Burdick (5-0) struck out 12 without a walk and threw 66 of his 96 pitches for strikes in an efficient outing.
Mikey Bivins had two hits and two RBIs for the Dukes (10-1, 8-1 BNC), who took a 1-0 lead with a run in the third inning, then added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh. Jake Gaither singled, doubled and scored a run, and Beau Evans and Trey Scheidegger also scored for Dixon.
Braden Smith gave up an unearned run and two hits in five innings for Byron, striking out eight and walking three; he also had a pair of hits at the plate. Ryan Tucker allowed two runs (one earned), four hits and a walk in two innings of relief for the Tigers.
Newman 8, Mendota 4: The Comets scored four runs in the first inning, then played even from there in a Three Rivers East road win.
Jaesen Johns had two hits and three RBIs for Newman, while Ethan Van Landuit and Mason Glaudel both homered; Van Landuit drove in two runs, and Glaudel’s was a solo shot. Daniel Kelly added an RBI, and Nolan Britt scored twice for the Comets, as did courtesy runners Jared Carney and Trenton Hicks.
Kyle Wolfe allowed four runs (two earned) and 11 hits in six innings, striking out 10 without a walk. Joe Oswalt pitched an inning of hitless, scoreless relief.
Erie-Prophetstown 7, Morrison 2: The Panthers broke a 2-2 tie with a five-run fifth inning, then pitched two scoreless innings to close out a Three Rivers West win over the Mustangs.
Mason Misfeldt went 2 for 3, and Connor Sibley, Noah Wiseley, Bryce VanDeWostine and Conner Meadows drove in one run each to lead Erie-Prophetstown at the plate. Meadows got the win, going 4 1/3 innings on the mound. He struck out seven batters, and allowed zero hits, zero runs and one walk.
Carson Strating drove in one run for Morrison, and Payton Decker had the lone hit.
Fulton 12, Milledgeville 2, 6 inn.: The Steamers scored in every inning except the third in an NUIC crossover win over the Missiles at Drives Park.
Jacob Jones singled, homered, scored three runs and had two RBIs for Fulton, and Drew Dykstra doubled, tripled, drove in a run and scored three times. Kole Schipper had an RBI and scored twice, and Ryan Eads and Kannon Wynkoop also drove in runs. Brock Mason and Ian Wiebenga both had two hits and two runs scored for the Steamers.
Ethan Price allowed two unearned runs and three hits in a complete game, striking out 10 and walking one.
Ashton Nobis, Carter Dudley and Payton Sarber each had a hit for Milledgeville, and Dudley and Izaac Toms-Smith scored runs. Ashton Nobis started on the mound and took the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, with two strikeouts and three walks. Dudley gave up five runs (two earned), three hits and seven walks in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Eastland 11, Warren-Stockton 8: The Cougars managed just five hits, but capitalized on eight walks to score 11 runs and defeat the Warhawks.
Trevor Janssen went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, and Owen Rogers, Jaxson Sturtevant, Max McCullough and Allyn Geerts drove in one run each for Eastland. Geerts threw three innings, allowing five hits, three runs and two walks, while striking out three. Janssen pitched four innings, allowing seven hits, five runs and one walk, while striking out one.
Austin Chumbler went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Alex Marsden went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Warren-Stockton.
Forreston 28, Orangeville 1, 3 inn.: The Cardinals scored nine runs in the first inning, 12 in the second and seven in the third to cruise to an NUIC crossover win on the road.
Jacob Fiorello and Dylan Greenfield both went 2 for 3 with four RBIs to lead Forreston. Alex Riya and Logan Dyson each drove in three runs for the Cardinals, and Owen Greenfield and Mason Fox both had two RBIs.
Softball
Geneseo 10, Sterling 8: The Maple Leafs won in walk-off fashion against the visiting Golden Warriors in a Western Big 6 makeup game from April 2.
Tara Bomleny smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to send Geneseo to the victory.
Sterling trailed 5-1 through two innings, 6-2 through four, and 8-3 after the fifth. But the Warriors scored twice in the sixth and three times in the seventh to tie the game at 8-8.
Katie Dittmar hit home runs in each of those final two innings, finishing with four RBIs and three runs scored. Sienna Stingley had three hits and two RBIs, and Neveah Frey added an RBI groundout in the seventh for Sterling. Lauren Jacobs, Elizabeth Palumbo and Marley Sechrest each had two hits for the Warriors.
Palumbo went the distance in the circle, allowing 10 runs and 13 hits, striking out five.
Dixon 18, Rockford Lutheran 2, 4 inn.: The Duchesses scored five runs in the first inning, five more in the second, then tacked on seven in the fourth in a Big Northern Conference rout on the road.
Sam Tourtillott doubled twice, drove in four runs, and scored three times for Dixon, and Izzi McCommons had three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Anna Kate Phillips singled, tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Arianne Smith singled, tripled and scored three times.
Ellyonna Brown had two hits and three RBIs, and Morgyn Bailey singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored one. Bailey Tegeler had an RBI and three runs scored, and Olivia Mowery doubled and scored three times as the Duchesses pounded out 16 hits.
Tourtillott allowed two unearned runs and three hits in the circle, striking out six without a walk.
Oregon 17, Byron 7, 5 inn.: The Hawks rolled past Big Northern rival Byron at Oregon Park West, as eight different players had hits and nine scored runs.
Liz Mois singled twice, doubled, drove in four runs and scored another to lead Oregon, and Ava Hackman had two hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Jesse Suter had a single, triple, two RBIs and a run scored, and Lena Trampel had three hits, an RBI and two runs. Reilee Suter and Gracen Pitts both finished with two runs scored and an RBI, while Bella Koertner and Ella Dannhorn each scored three runs. Abigail Rogers scored twice for the Hawks.
Lena Trampel allowed seven earned runs and 11 hits in five innings, striking out four and walking two.
Mendota 3, Newman 2: The Comets fell behind 3-0 after three innings and couldn’t come back in a Three Rivers East road loss.
Ady Waldschmidt allowed three runs (one earned) and four hits in a complete game, with 11 strikeouts and two walks. She pitched 1-2-3 innings in the second, fourth and sixth, and allowed just two baserunners after the third inning.
Waldschmidt drove in Madison Duhon with two outs in the fifth inning, and Macie Rosengren drove in Amiya Rodriguez with two outs in the sixth for Newman.
Erie-Prophetstown 11, Morrison 1, 6 inn.: The Panthers scored four runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to secure a Three Rivers West win over the Fillies.
Jaylynn Hamilton went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Mya Jones went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Aylah Jones and Sydney Schwartz added two RBIs each for E-P. Aylah Jones got the complete-game win, striking out 15 and allowing three hits, one run and two walks over six innings.
Marissa Folkers, Emery Brewer and Bella Duncan had one hit apiece to lead Morrison. Folkers took the loss, allowing seven hits, nine runs and four walks, while striking out four, over three innings.
Fulton 15, Milledgeville 4, 5 inn.: The Steamers scored all of their runs in the second and third innings, rolling to an NUIC crossover win against the Missiles.
Addison Hartman went 1 for 2 with four RBIs, Amy Hughes went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Madyson Luskey went 2 for 2 with one RBI to lead Fulton at the plate. Teegan Germann went the distance in the circle for the win, surrendering seven hits, four runs and one walk, while striking out six.
Forreston 6, Orangeville 3: The Cardinals scored four runs in the fourth inning and leaned on their defense the rest of the way for an NUIC crossover win.
Kara Erdmann went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two doubles, Hailey Greenfield went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, and Rylee Broshous and Aubrey Sanders each went 1 for 3 with one RBI to lead Forreston hitters.
Sanders got the complete-game win, allowing four hits, walking eight, and striking out three.
Eastland 8, Warren-Stockton 1: The Cougars scored runs in every inning but the sixth on their way to an NUIC crossover win against the Warhawks.
Chloe Sweitzer went 3 for 4 with one RBI, Addie Burkholder went 2 for 3, and Mallory Misiewicz went 2 for 4 with one RBI to lead Eastland at the plate.
Burkolder earned the win, going five innings in the circle. She allowed two hits, one unearned run and one walk, while striking out six. Jenica Stoner threw two scoreless innings in relief, striking out two and allowing one hit.
River Ridge-Scales Mound 17, West Carroll 6: RRSM turned nine hits into 17 runs, cruising to an NUIC West win.
Emily Watkins, Abby Skiles and Lacey Eissens each went 2 for 3 with one RBI to lead West Carroll. Maddie Eppenstein took the loss, allowing eight hits and striking out one in 4 2/3 innings.
Mickayla Bass was the winning pitcher, allowing eight hits, six runs and four walks, while striking out four, across five innings. She also went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead RRSM hitters.
Boys tennis
Sterling 9, Galesburg 0: The Golden Warriors swept all nine matches against the Silver Streaks for a Western Big 6 win.
In singles matches, Brecken Peterson won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1; Connor Pham won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2; Luke Valentino won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3; Benjamin Boze won 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-6 at No. 4; Ethan Melcher won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 5; and Carter Morris won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 6.
In doubles, Pham and Valentino won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1; Boze and Kayden Loos won 7-6 (7), 6-1 at No. 2; and Peterson and Melcher won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Geneseo 4, Dixon 1: The Dukes picked up a doubles win, but dropped both singles matches and two doubles matches in a nonconference loss to the Maple Leafs.
Alex Ullrich and Kaiser Khawaja picked up the lone Dixon win at No. 3 doubles, beating Chase Marshall and Jacob Hartman 7-6 (1), 6-2.
Girls track & field
Sterling 103, Rock Falls 38: The Golden Warriors won a dual meet against the Rockets at Roscoe Eades Stadium, a bit of a warm-up at the site of Friday’s Sterling Night Relays.
Kate Rowzee won the shot put (9.56 meters) and the discus (23.76 meters) for Sterling, and Madison Austin won the 300 hurdles (59.48 seconds) and the long jump (3.98 meters), and was runner-up in the triple jump (8.77 meters) behind teammate Maggie Rowzee (8.78 meters). Anna Aulwes won the 200 (29.93 seconds) and placed second in the pole vault (1.83 meters) behind teammate Emma Wilson (2.14 meters), while Kirra Gibson won the 100 hurdles (19.74 seconds) and was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (1:03.30).
Kaydence Weeks won the 100 (14.52 seconds), Alice Sotelo was first in the 400 (1:08.36), Megan Gingrich took the 800 (3:02.10), and Emma Anderson won the 3200 (14:20.30). Sterling also won the 4x100 (53.98 seconds) with the foursome of Aulwes, Finley Ryan, Gibson and Sotelo.
Addisyn Castaneda won the 1600 (6:39.48) and Cadence Williamson took the high jump (1.50 meters) for Rock Falls, which won three relay races. Makenna Arickx, Savannah Bufford, Carli Kobbeman and Emily Spooner took the 4x200 (1:57.05); Tayli Hultin, Hana Ford, Gracie Rippy and Williamson won the 4x400 (4:35.70); and Emma Hultin, Tayli Hultin, Castaneda and Elizabeth Lombardo took the 4x800 (11:13.17).
Emma Hultin added a runner-up finish in the 1600 (6:46.60), and Arickx, Bufford, Kobbeman and Spooner took second in the 4x100 (54.08 seconds). Denali Stonitsch was second in the shot put (8.03 meters), and Mallory Pinske was runner-up in the high jump (1.40 meters).
Winnebago 72.5, Byron 54.5, Oregon 40: The Hawks got wins from Jenae Bothe and Ava Wight in a Big Northern triangular in Byron.
Bothe won both the shot put (12.5 meters) and discus (36.44 meters) for Oregon, and Wight won the triple jump (9.66 meters) and took third in the 400 (1:10.82).
Sophie Stender was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (16.99 seconds) and triple jump (7.96 meters), while Sonya Plescia (400, 1:10.62), Aubree Schefcik (300 hurdles, 1:00.92) and Jennica Ciesel (high jump, 1.42 meters) also had second-place finishes.
Abigail Virgil (200, 30.71 seconds), Rylie Robertson (100 hurdles, 17.86 seconds) and Miranda Ciesel (long jump, 3.83 meters) all took third.
Forreston-Polo 88, Milledgeville-Eastland 51, Morrison 15: The Cardinals won a triangular in Milledgeville, spreading eight individual wins among six athletes.
Letrese Buisker won the 100 hurdles (19.21 seconds) and 300 hurdles (54.32), and took second in the high jump (1.42 meters) for Forreston-Polo, while Sydni Badertscher won the shot put (10.20 meters) and discus (28.60). Autum Pritchard won the 400 (1:08.27) and took second in the 200 (31.98 seconds), and Kamryn Stockton won the 1600 (7:11.38) and was second in the 3200 (15:58.22). Ennen Ferris won the high jump (1.42 meters) and took third in both the 200 (32.28 seconds) and 400 (1:16.03). Bekah Zeigler won the triple jump (8.62 meters).
Buisker, Ferris, Pritchard and Emileigh Williams teamed up to win the 4x100 (57.03 seconds), and Courtney Grobe, Hannah Harvey, Pritchard and Zeigler won the 4x800 (14:00.50) for the Cardinals.
Kadence Sheaffer was second in the triple jump (8.42 meters) and third in the long jump (2.86), and Jayleigh Newill was runner-up in the 1600 (7:13.18). Grobe took third in both the 100 hurdles (19.54 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (1:02.38).
Abi Sturrup led the Missiles with wins in the 100 (15.31 seconds) and 200 (31.97), and Lynn Stringini won the long jump (4.55 meters) and was runner-up in both the 100 hurdles (19.40 seconds) and 300 hurdles (54.72). Skylar Hartman won the 3200 (14:23.45) and was second in the 800 (3:10.51), and Emma Dampman won the 800 (3:01.02) and took third in the 1600 (7:13.74).
Milledgeville-Eastland won the 4x200 (2:10.92) with the team of Holley Frederick, Olivia Schurman, Natalie Colehour and Sturrup. Quinc Haverland was runner-up in the shot put (9.30 meters) and discus (27.94 meters).
Morrison’s top finishes came from Kate Herche and Erika King, as Herche placed second in the 100 (15.73 seconds) and the long jump (4.17 meters), and King took second in the 400 (1:09.38) and third in the 100 (16.01 seconds). Leah Scott added a third in the 800 (3:14.84).
Boys track & field
Rockets 3rd, Dukes 4th at ‘Bago: Rock Falls scored 58 points and Dixon had 44 in a five-team Big Northern Conference meet at Winnebago, won by the host Indians (138). Byron was second (93), and Rockford Lutheran finished fifth (28).
The Rockets won three relay races, as the team of Baraka Boards, Booker Cross, Payhton Smith and Matthew Marcum took the top spot in the 4x100 (47.00 seconds) and the 4x400 (1:38.48), and the quartet of Darien Huggins, Juan Hernandez, Josue DeLaTorre and Andrew Hernandez won the 4x800 (10:36.20). Boards, Cross, Smith and Marcum also took third in the 4x400 (4:02.56).
Kyle Young won the 300 hurdles (48.01 seconds) and took third in the 110 hurdles (20.05) for Rock Falls, which also got third-place finishes from Cross (100, 12.09 seconds), Josh Woodard (shot put, 11.64 meters), Keagan Hicks (discus, 34.22 meters), and Kohle Bradley (pole vault, 3.03 meters).
Jacob Gusse led the Dukes with wins in the 800 (2:03.54) and triple jump (12.48 meters), while Jack Johnson took the 1600 (5:07.64). Grant Jacobs won the 110 hurdles (18.70 seconds) and took third in the 400 (1:00.01).