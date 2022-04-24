Area roundup: Sterling baseball wins wild opener, dominates in nightcap to sweep Geneseo

The Sterling baseball team won a wild Western Big 6 game Saturday in Geneseo, tying the game with a six-run seventh inning before winning 10-8 with two runs in the top of the 10th to open a doubleheader against the Maple Leafs.
The Golden Warriors then used a 10-run third inning in Game 2 to complete the conference sweep with a 20-7 win in five innings.
In Game 1, Garrett Polson capped the improbable comeback win with a two-run single to drive in Colt Adams and Daylen Stage, who had reached to start the inning on a walk and a single, respectively, then moved up a base on Braden Hartman’s sacrifice bunt.
Sterling trailed 8-2 going into the top of the seventh before breaking out to to tie the game. Dale Guerrieri singled, then Gio Cantu reached on a fielder’s choice where no out was recorded, before Adams was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Stage drove in Guerrieri on another fielder’s choice where no out was made, then Hartman ripped a two-run single to plate Cantu and Adams and cut the deficit in half at 8-5.
Polson then was hit by a pitch to load the bases again, and Blake Nettleton ripped an RBI single to drive in Stage. Trevor Dir then drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Hartman and get the Warriors within 8-7, still with the bases loaded and nobody out. A strikeout and a pop out left them loaded, but Cantu reached on a dropped third strike as Polson scored the tying run to force extra innings.
Earlier in the opener, Guerrieri scored on an error in the third inning, and Dir’s RBI single drove in Polson for a run in the fourth, as Polson, Nettleton and Dir all singled with two outs.
Dir got the win on the mound, throwing the final two innings as the Warriors’ fifth pitcher of the day. He allowed one hit and recorded a strikeout, after Polson tossed two innings of hitless, scoreless relief and finished with six strikeouts and three walks.
In Game 2, Sterling sent 13 hitters to the plate and scored nine of its 10 runs in the third inning after a two-out error. The Warriors, who led 2-0 after the top of the first, then batted around again in a five-run fourth, and sent eight hitters to the plate in a three-run fifth.
Polson went 4 for 5 with a home run and seven RBIs, and also scored twice for Sterling. Stage was 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored, and Adams was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs. Ethan Janssen had two singles, two runs and an RBI, and Dir and Cantu both scored twice. Guerrieri also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Cantu pitched the first three innings and allowed three unearned runs and two hits, with a strikeout and four walks. Guerrieri allowed four runs (one earned) and two hits in an inning of relief, walking three batters. Stage gave up one hit and had a strikeout in the fifth.
Oregon 7, Ashton-Franklin Center 5: The Hawks outlasted the Raiders in an eight-inning nonconference clash.
Dominic Terlikowski went 2 for 4 with one RBI to lead Oregon at the plate. Miley Smith, Brady Davis and Kylar Early drove in one run apiece for the Hawks. Jackson Werren was the winning pitcher, allowing zero runs, three hits and three walks, while striking out six over six innings.
Jordan Harris, Carson Rueff and Michael Cochrane tallied two hits apiece to lead AFC. Mason Munroe and Evan Kopp drove in one run each for the Raiders. Rueff took the loss, allowing four hits, three runs and one walk, while striking out three over four innings.
In the second game of their split-site doubleheader, the Hawks lost 11-2 to Winnebago in a Big Northern Conference makeup game in Oregon.
Lena-Winslow 5, Amboy 3: The Clippers lost an NUIC crossover contest at home, as Le-Win took the lead with a three-run fourth inning and held on from there.
Andruw Jones led the way with two hits, and Brody Christofferson, Jairon Hochstatter and Tucker Lindenmeyer scored runs for Amboy (4-6). Hayden Wittenauer allowed three runs and a walk in four innings, adding a strikeout, and Quinn Leffelman struck out one and gave up two runs in three innings of relief.
Forreston 6, Dakota 5: The Cardinals built a 6-4 lead through six innings and leaned on their defense in the seventh to seal a win over the Indians.
Noah Johnson went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, and Tommy Appel went 2 for 4 with one RBI to lead Forreston. Dylan Greenfield picked up the win on the mound, throwing 2 2/3 innings. He allowed one hit, one run and two walks, and struck out three.
James Eyster went 3 for 3 to lead Dakota at the plate.
Softball
Eastland earns pair of shutout wins over West Carroll: The Cougars downed the Thunder 12-0 and 10-0 in an NUIC crossover doubleheader.
Addie Burkholder threw a six-hit shutout in Game 1, striking out seven and walking zero over 4 2/3 innings. Jocelyn Green went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, Mallory Misiewicz went 3 for 4 with one RBI, and Sarah Kempel went 1 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Eastland at the plate.
Tori Moshure and Lacey Eissens had two hits each to lead West Carroll in Game 1. Maddison Eppenstein took the Game 1 loss, pitching five innings.
Jenica Stoner threw all five innings for the Game 2 win, allowing three hits, striking out three and walking one. Kennedy Bryant went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and Burkholder went 1 for 3 with two RBIs to pace Cougars’ hitters in Game 2.
Kylee Engaldo took the loss, pitching 4 2/3 innings. Aspen Eizenga, Emily Watkins and Eppenstein had one hit apiece to lead West Carroll hitters in Game 2.
Lena-Winslow 16, Amboy 2: The Panthers scored 12 runs over the final three innings, including seven in the seventh, to top the host Clippers in an NUIC crossover game.
Kaysi Schaffer had two hits, and Tyrah Vaessen doubled for Amboy. Baylie Nickel, Hannah Blanton, Maeve Larson and Kora Garren also had hits, and Blanton took the loss in the circle.
Amboy scored two runs in the bottom of the first to match Le-Win’s two-run top of the first, but the Panthers broke the tie with a run in the third, scored another in the fourth, then plated three in the fifth and two in the sixth before their explosion in the final frame.
Girls soccer
Oregon 5, Mendota 0: Kenna Wubbena scored three goals to lead the Hawks past the Trojans, improving their record to 8-4-2 overall.
Hadley Lutz added two goals and one assist, while Mya Engelkes, Gracie Prose, Teagan Champley and Riley Crichton chipped in one assist each for Oregon.
Men’s tennis
Sauk Valley 9, Prairie State 0: The Skyhawks swept Prairie State on the road in their final meet of the season, improving to 6-1.
At No. 1 singles, Preston Engel beat Abhinav Acharya 7-6 (10-8), 6-2, while at No. 2 singles, Abbot Haner downed Myles Prado 6-0, 6-2.
Jon Rhodes picked up a win by forfeit at No. 3 singles, Zach Wallace took down Jaime Mendoza 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 4 singles match, and Corey Engel topped Timilehin Ogundeyi 6-0, 6-0 at 5 singles. No. 6 singles player Jared Mitchell completed the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Humza Robinson.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Preston Engel and Corey Engel triumphed over Acharya and Prado 6-2, 6-2. No. 2 doubles tandem Haner and Wallace picked up a win by forfeit. Rhodes and Mitchell, competing in the third doubles slot, downed Mendoza and Robinson 6-0, 6-1.