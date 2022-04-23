April 22, 2022
Rock Falls graduate Jakob Junis recalled by Giants, earns win over Nationals

By Kevin Hieronymus

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Jakob Junis delivers during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Washington. Junis earned the win in the Giants' 7-1 victory. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Jakob Junis has made a strong first impression with the San Francisco Giants.

The Rock Falls High School product was recalled by the Giants from their Triple-A club in Sacramento, California, before their game Friday against the Nationals in Washington, D.C. He went out and pitched five scoreless innings in relief, scattering three hits while striking out four, to notch the victory in a 7-1 win.

Junis was granted free agency in November after five seasons with the Kansas City Royals. He signed with the Giants on March 14 when the MLB strike ended.

Before his recall, Junis had a rough go at Sacramento, posting an 8.74 ERA with a 2.03 WHIP in three starts over 11 1/3 innings

Junis was selected by Kansas City in the 29th round of the 2011 draft. He broke into the majors with the Royals in 2017, compiling a 9-3 record with a 4.30 ERA over 20 appearances with 16 starts as a rookie.

He stands 30-35 with a 4.75 ERA over 106 appearances (89 starts).

Jakob Junis (Photo provided)


