Area roundup: Dixon baseball wins, Rock Falls, Sterling fall on road

The Dixon baseball team got hot in the middle innings and pulled away for a 9-1 win over Stillman Valley in a Big Northern Conference road game Friday evening.
The Dukes (9-1, 7-1 BNC) scored four runs in the second, then tacked on two more in the third, another run in the fourth, and scored twice in the fifth.
Kyan Adkins had two singles, a double, two RBIs and a run scored for Dixon, and Beau Evans singled, tripled and drove in two runs. Max Clark, Mikey Bivins and Ethan Van Horn each had a single, double and an RBI, and Van Horn also scored twice. Trey Sheidegger singled twice and drove in a run, and Gage Burdick had two singles and a double. Jake Gaither and Quentin Seggebruch both scored two runs for the Dukes.
Gaither (2-0) allowed an unearned run and two hits in four innings, striking out six and walking four. Clark gave up just one hit in three innings of scoreless relief, with four strikeouts and two walks.
Winnebago 16, Rock Falls 4: The Rockets dropped a Big Northern road game, as Timmy Heald and Carter Schueler drove in runs.
Gavin Sands doubled for Rock Falls, and Heald had two hits and took the loss on the mound.
Sterling swept in Rock Island: The Golden Warriors lost a pair of Western Big 6 road games, falling to the Rocks 10-0 and 8-4.
Fulton 9, Galena 0: The Steamers scored in each of the first four innings en route to an NUIC West win at Drives Park, scoring three runs in the first, another in the second, two more in the third, then three in the fourth.
Ian Wiebenga had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run for Fulton, and Jacob Jones had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Brock Mason scored three times, and Drew Dykstra and Gavyn Mendoza both drove in a run for the Steamers.
Dykstra went the distance on the mound, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out nine. He threw 60 of his 80 pitches for strikes in seven shutout innings.
Amboy 10, Forreston 8: The Clippers scored four runs in the fourth and matched the Cardinals’ three-run fifth, then held on for an NUIC South win despite three more Forreston runs in the top of the seventh.
Ian Eller drove in a pair of runs, and Brody Christofferson, Jordan Gulley and Tucker Lindenmeyer had two hits each for Amboy (4-5, 2-2). Andruw Jones pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing five runs and five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Christofferson closed the game to earn the save.
Owen Greenfield had two hits and two RBIs, and Noah Johnson also drove in a pair of runs for Forreston. Greenfield allowed six runs (two earned) and five hits in four innings, striking out four and walking one in the loss.
The teams also completed a suspended game from Tuesday, as Forreston scored a run in the eighth inning to win 8-7. Jacob Fiorello had three RBIs, and Greenfield drove in a pair of runs for the Cardinals.
Quinn Leffelman had four RBIs to lead Amboy.
MIlledgeville 11, Polo 0: Cayden Akers threw a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks, helping the Missiles to a five-inning shutout win over the Marcos.
Caden VanDyke went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Izaac Toms-Smith went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Connor Nye and Ashton Nobis each went 2 for 4 with an RBI to lead Milledgeville at the plate.
Carter Merdian took the loss for Polo, surrendering six hits, eight runs (three earned) and four walks, while striking out one in three innings.
Merdian, Scott Robertson and Blake Diehl had one hit each to lead Polo hitters.
Eastland 13, AFC 0, 5 inn.: The Cougars scored 10 fourth-inning runs on their way to a five-inning shutout victory over the Raiders in Lanark.
Jaxson Sturtevant went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Carson Heckman, Kellen Henze, Cole Huber and Max McCullough drove in two runs apiece for Eastland. Owen Rogers earned the win on the mound, throwing a two-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk.
Jordan Harris and Braiden Runkle had one hit apiece to lead AFC. Griffin Bushman took the loss, striking out one and allowing four hits and 10 runs in a third of an inning.
Sherrard 1, Erie-Prophetstown 0: The Tigers scored a run in the bottom of the sixth as the Panthers dropped a Three Rivers West game on the road.
Mason Misfeldt, Kolby Franks, Noah Wiseley, Reece Duncan and Conner Meadows each had a hit for Erie-Prophetstown. Bryce VanDeWostine took the tough-luck loss, allowing one earned run and six hits in a complete game, striking out seven and walking one.
Softball
Moline 17, Sterling 8: The Golden Warriors trailed 9-7 heading into the seventh inning, but the Maroons scored eight runs in the final frame in a Western Big 6 game in Sterling.
Lauren Jacobs and Sienna Stingley each had two hits, two RBIs and a run to lead the Warriors. Katie Dittmar and Carley Sullivan each added a run and an RBI, and Ellie Leigh and Marley Sechrest also drove in runs. Sullivan, Jacobs and Stingley all homered, and Elizabeth Palumbo scored twice.
Palumbo took the loss in the circle, allowing six runs and six hits in five innings, with five strikeouts and no walks.
North Boone 13, Dixon 3, 5 inn.: A 12-run fifth inning sank the Duchesses in a Big Northern Conference loss in Poplar Grove.
Anna Kate Phillips hit a two-run home run and Sam Tourtillott had an RBI double in Dixon’s three-run third inning. Bailey Tegeler drew two walks and scored a run, and Izzi McCommons ripped a double for the Duchesses.
Elle Jarrett allowed eight runs – only two of which were earned – and 10 hits, with six strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. Tourtillott gave up five runs (three earned) and four hits in relief.
Oregon sweeps at home: The Hawks defeated Winnebago 4-0 and 8-3 in a pair of Big Northern games at Oregon Park West.
Liz Mois homered and had three RBIs in the opener, and Mia Trampel struck out seven and walked one in a five-hit shutout. Ava Hackman had three hits and drove in a run.
In Game 2, Mois doubled among her three hits and drove in three more runs. Reilee Suter, Bella Koertner, Gracen Pitts and Lena Trampel also had three hits each, with Suter scoring three runs and Koertner scoring four times. Jesse Suter drove in a pair of runs, and Pitts and Koertner also added RBIs foe the Hawks.
Lena Trampel allowed three earned runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings, with one strikeout and three walks. Mia Trampel allowed two hits in 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out five without a walk.
Newman 8, Hall 1: The Comets hit the road and rolled to a Three Rivers East win in Spring Valley, scoring three runs in the third and four in the sixth to pull away.
Madison Duhon finished a home run shy of the cycle, and she scored twice and drove in a run for Newman (9-2, 4-2 TRAC East). Amiya Rodriguez was 3 for 4 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs, and Jess Johns and Sophia Ely both went 2 for 5 with a run and an RBI; Johns ripped a double.
Ady Waldschmidt (5-1) struck out 10 in a complete game, allowing an unearned run, two hits and a walk. She also scored twice and drove in a run at the plate.
Kewanee 7, Bureau Valley 6: The Storm took a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh before the Boilermakers scored five runs in the final frame for a walk-off Three Rivers East win.
Madison Smith and Kyra Stoller drove in two runs each for BV, and Tyra Sayler and Darla Kepner both added an RBI. Six different players scored runs for the Storm, and Lesleigh Maynard had a two-hit game. Smith struck out six and walked one, allowing seven runs and 11 hits in a complete game.
McKensey Stontz and Lainey Kelly both homered and drove in three runs for Kewanee. Makaela Salisbury got the win, allowing one hit in 2 2/3 shutout innings of relief for starter Kendal Bennison.
Erie-Prophetstown 3, Sherrard 0: The Panthers scored a run in the first inning and two in the second, then Aylah Jones made that stand up for a Three Rivers West win on the road.
Jones scattered seven hits in a complete-game shutout, striking out nine without a walk. She also scored twice, while Emma Davis singled, doubled and drove in two runs, and Jaden Johnson had three hits and an RBI. Jaylynn Hamilton had a double, and Sydney Schwartz scored the other run for the Erie-Prophetstown.
Fulton 17, Galena 7, 5 inn.: The Steamers scored eight runs in the second inning, then finished off an NUIC West run-rule win at Drives Park with a four-run fifth.
Brooklyn Brennan singled, doubled, homered, drove in four runs and scored three times for Fulton, and Brenna Bell singled twice, doubled, scored twice and had two RBIs. Madyson Luskey had a single, double, two RBIs and two runs, and Addison Hartman added three singles and an RBI. Ariana Nielsen drive in two runs, and Annaka Hackett, Ally Bruggenworth and Kelsey Crimmins each had an RBI and scored twice.
Teegan Germann allowed seven runs (three earned) and six hits in five innings, with five strikeouts and three walks.
Eastland 17, AFC 0, 4 inn.: The Cougars scored 12 third-inning runs on their way to a four-inning win over the Raiders.
Jocelyn Green went 3 for 3 with five RBIs, Mallory Misiewicz went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Sarah Kempel went 1 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Eastland at the plate. Jenica Stoner went 3 for 3 with one RBI, while Gracie Steidinger went 2 for 3 with one RBI.
Alexis Schwarz went 2 for 2, recording both of AFC’s hits.
Forreston 21, Amboy 0, 6 inn.: The Cardinals scored 16 runs in the sixth inning to blow open an NUIC South contest in Amboy
Kara Erdmann had two singles, two doubles and three RBIs for Forreston, and Ryle Broshous added a double, a triple and an RBI. Alaina Miller and Hailey Greenfield each finished with a pair of singles, and Aubrey Sanders struck out nine and walked two in a four-hit shutout.
Kaysi Schaffer, Tyrah Vaessen, Dana Merriman and Baylie Nickel each had a hit for the Clippers. Hannah Blanton took the loss in the circle, striking out eight and walking one in 5 2/3 innings. Merriman got the final out in the sixth inning.
Warren-Stockton 12, West Carroll 2, 6 inn.: Lauren Kehl, Addy Bohnsack and Reese Raisbeck combined to drive in eight runs to lead the Blackhawks past the Thunder.
Emily Watkins went 2 for 3 with one RBI, and Lacey Eissens went 1 for 2 with one RBI to lead West Carroll at the plate. Kendal Asay took the loss, allowing three hits and four runs over 1 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking two.
Kehl and Bohnsack each went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Raisbeck was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as the leading Warren-Stockton hitters. Kehl threw a complete game for the win, allowing eight hits, two runs and zero walks, while striking out seven.
Girls soccer
Oregon 3, North Boone 0: The Hawks notched their seventh shutout of the season with a Big Northern Conference victory at Oregon Park West.
Mya Engelkes, Hadley Lutz and Gracie Prose scored goals for Oregon (7-4-2, 3-2 BNC), and Kenna Wubbena dished an assist.
Princeton 9, Sterling 1: The Golden Warriors dropped a nonconference game at Bryant Field.
Boys tennis
Sterling 6, United Township 3: The Golden Warriors won four singles matches and a pair of doubles matches in a Western Big 6 win at home.
Brecken Peterson won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Luke Valentino was a 6-0, 4-6 10-5 winner at No. 3. Benjamin Boze won 6-4, 2-6, 10-3 at No. 5, and Elias Jensen won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 6 singles for Sterling.
Valentino and Connor Pham won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Peterson and Hunter Lofgren won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Newman 9, St. Bede 0: The Comets swept all six singles and all three doubles matches in a dual at Sauk Valley C.C.
Koda Brininger won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while John Craft won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2, and Ryan Partington won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Tyler Bonnell (No. 4), James Rhodes (No. 5) and Griffin Moran (No. 6) all won 6-0, 6-0.
Rhodes and Bonnell were 6-1, 6-1 winners at No. 1 doubles, with Carson Palmer and Partington winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and Hiram Zigler and Craft teaming up at No. 3 for a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Girls track & field
Sterling 3rd in Geneseo: The Golden Warriors took third at the seven-team Geneseo Invite, which was originally scheduled for Friday.
Sterling scored 88 points to finish behind Geneseo (142) and Normal U-High (129), and just ahead of United Township (85).
Alice Sotelo broke the school record in the triple jump, winning with a leap of 11.03 meters. That equals 36 feet, 2 1/4 inches, topping the previous mark of 36-2 set in 2001 by Tori Gaumer – the younger sister of Sterling coach Tyler Gaumer.
Kylie Nicklaus added a win in the 1600 (5:53.11), and teamed with Rhylee Wade, Lillian Peavy and Emma Anderson to take third in the 4x800 (11:06.35). Nicklaus, Peavy and Wade joined Madison Austin to finish fourth in the 4x400 (4:30.24), and the quartet of Kaydence Weeks, Anna Aulwes, Finley Ryan and Emma Wilson was fourth in the 4x200 (1:53.77).
Sotelo also took fourth in the 200 (27.23 seconds) and fifth in the 100 (13.02), while Sarah Navarro finished fourth in both the 1600 (6:13.78) and 3200 (13:32.34). Kirra Gibson was fourth in the 100 hurdles (19.22 seconds) and the long jump (4.45 meters), Kate Rowzee placed fourth in the shot put (10.39 meters), and Presley Winters finished fourth in the 400 (1:07.65), and tied for fourth with Ryan in the pole vault (2.29 meters).
Wade was fifth in the 400 (1:08.00), Jesseka Boyer took fifth in the 100 hurdles (19.35 seconds), and Sotelo, Ryan, Aulwes and Weeks ran to fifth place in the 4x100 (51.86 seconds).
The quartet of Rowzee, Calista Lopez, Peyton McCafferty and Kadielynn Nelson ran to third in the non-scoring 4x100 throwers relay (1:03.15).
Forreston-Polo 3rd at Byron Invite: The Cardinals scored 74 points to finish behind host Byron (133) and Galena-East Dubuque-River Ridge (78) in a five-team meet.
Sydni Badertscher won both the shot put (10.63 meters) and discus (31.99) for Forreston-Polo, and Ennen Ferris took the high jump (1.47 meters). Courtney Grobe, Hannah Harvey, Autum Pritchard and Bekah Zeigler were the only 4x800 team to run (12:41.25).
Letrese Buisker was runner-up in the high jump (1.42 meters) and the 300 hurdles (50.87 seconds), and she took third in the 100 hurdles (18.42 seconds). Alayna Young finished behind Badertscher in the shot put (8.90 meters).
Zeigler took third in the triple jump (8.83 meters) and Kamryn Stockton was third in the 3200 (15:25.05), and the Cardinals also finished third in the 4x100 (55.66 seconds), 4x200 (2:19.39) and 4x400 (4:50.16).
Missiles 3rd at Pecatonica: Milledgeville-Eastland finished with 47.5 points to finish behind Lena-Winslow (104.5) and Dakota (55.5), but ahead of Durand-Pecatonica (29.5) in a quadrangular at Pec.
Quinc Haverland won the shot put (9.17 meters) and discus (27.77), and Lynn Stringini placed first in the 300 hurdles (53.98 seconds) and second in both the 100 hurdles (19.24 seconds) and long jump (4.23 meters).
Skyler Hartman was runner-up in the 800 (3:04.32) and 1600 (6:25.48), and Abi Sturrup finished second in the 100 (14.19 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (30.40) for the Missiles. Emma Dambman took third in the 800 (3:14.37).
Boys track & field
Missiles 4th at Pecatonica: Milledgeville-Eastland scored 46 points to finish behind Durand-Pecatonica (79), Lena-Winslow (67) and Dakota (59) in a quadrangular in Pec.
Kacen Johnson won the 110 hurdles (18.58 seconds), and Ethan Dertz was the only runner in the 3200 (13:03.0) for the Missiles. Kolton Wilk, Gage Wilk, Bryce Aude and Johnson teamed up to win the 4x200 (1:39.03) and take second in the 4x100 (46.64 seconds), and the co-op also won the 4x400 (3:46.07) and 4x800 (9:43.23). Landon Frederick and Hudson Groezinger ran in both distance relays, teaming with Kolton Wilk and Johnson in the 4x400, and Lukas Scholer and Adrian Martz in the 4x800.
Gage Wilk was third in the 100 (12.20 seconds), and Martz (4:56.39) and JJ Prowant (4:58.29) went 3-4 in the 1600.