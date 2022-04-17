Area roundup: Dixon boys track team takes Hub Relays title

The Dixon boys track & field team won the title at the Hub Relays on Saturday in Rochelle, notching 17 top-5 finishes to score 115.93 points and easily outdistance runner-up Sandwich (94.97).
Rochelle took third (82.95), and Erie-Prophetstown finished fourth (74.97). Oregon placed eighth (31.96).
Jacob Gusse picked up the Dukes’ lone win, as they went 1-2-3 in the triple jump. Gusse leaped 12.32 meters, Alec Fulton was second (12.07) and Michael Ross took third (12.04). Gusse was also second in the long jump (6.23 meters), and Fulton placed second in the high jump (1.78 meters) and third in the long jump (5.82).
Aaron Conderman was second in the 3,200 (10:48.33), and Dre Jackson was second in the shot put (14.69 meters) and third in the discus (38.77). Conderman also ran on a pair of second-place relay teams, as Dixon was runner-up in the 4x800 (8:56.42) with team of Conderman, Jacksen Ortgiesen, Jack Johnson and Gusse, and also the 4x1600 (21:55.01) with the quartet of Conderman, Hayden Fulton, Johnson and Ortgiesen. The Dukes also took second in the 4x110 shuttle hurdle (1:21.92) with the foursome of Cullen Shaner, Gabe Rowley, Tyson Dambman and Grant Jacobs.
Michael O’Neal, Tyler Shaner, Dambman and Eli Davidson took third in the 4x100 (47.10 seconds), Hayden Fulton added a fourth in the 3,200 (12:06.67), and Jacobs finished fifth in the 300 hurdles (47.55). Dambman, Davidson, Andrew Scheffler and Tyson Stokes took fourth in the 4x400 (3:55.95), and Rowley, Davidson, Joey Apple and Hayden Fulton finished fifth in the distance medley (15:05.73).
Erie-Prophetstown won a pair of events, as Ben Lantz won the 300 hurdles (46.17 second), and Parker Holdorf took the pole vault (3.80 meters). The Panthers were second in the 4x200 (1:37.90) with the team of Trevor Cobo, Michael Carlson, Lantz and Braxton Froeliger, and third in both the 4x400 (3:51.41 with Lucas Dreisbach, Wyatt Beck, Jack Minssen and Lantz) and the sprint medley (4:18.05 with Tyler Ballard, Holdorf, Andrew Bomleny and Charlie Link).
Froeliger took third in the 300 hurdles (46.95 seconds) and fourth in the long jump (5.79 meters), and Cobo was third in the high jump (1.73 meters). Caleb Naftzger finished fourth in the discus (36.94 meters) and fifth in the triple jump (11.83), and the team of Andrew Bomleny, Beck, Dreisbach and Link finished fourth in the 4x800 (9:55.54). E-P added fifths in the 4x1600 (23:17.50 with Andrew Bomleny, Alex Bomleny, Tyson Skinner and Link) and the 4x110 shuttle hurdle (1:33.34 with Cobo, Hayden Summer, Reese Voeltz and Dayton Greenwood).
Daniel Dominguez led Oregon with a runner-up finish in the discus (41.28 meters) and a fifth in the shot put (14.40), and Kenrick Oriyavong finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (47.17 seconds). The Hawks placed fourth in the 4x110 shuttle hurdle (1:29.60) with the team of Hunter Bartel, Noah Johnson, Oriyavong and Lucas Cole, and fifth in the 4x200 (1:42.41) with the quartet of Trevor Burkhardt, Bartel, Huston Arterbrun and Trystyn Smith.
Girls track & field
Warriors, Rockets run in Rock Island: Sterling and Rock Falls participated in the Rock Island ABC Invite against other 2A and several 3A schools.
Sterling’s Connie Ibarra was the only race winner, taking the top spot in the ‘C’ flight 800 (2:50.42). Alice Sotelo finished second in the A triple jump (10.40 meters), Lillian Peavy was second in the B 300 hurdles (53.69 seconds), and Addison Robbins was runner-up in the C 300 hurdles (56.23). Presley Winters placed second in the C pole vault (2.15 meters).
Finley Ryan took third in the C 100 (14.17 seconds) and fourth in the B pole vault (2.00 meters), and the Golden Warriors were third in both the 4x100 (52.23 with Sotelo, Ryan, Anna Aulwes and Kayden Weeks) and the 4x800 (10:56.77 with Peavy, Kylie Nicklaus, Rhylee Wade and Ibarra). Wade was fourth in the B 800 (2:47.85) and Kayleigh Bentz finished fourth in the C triple jump (8.53 meters), and the team of Sotelo, Weeks, Aulwes and Kirra Gibson placed fourth in the 4x200 (1:52.70).
Madison Austin finished fifth in the A 400 (1:08.15), and Kate Rowzee was fifth in the A shot put (9.90 meters). Robbins added a fifth in the B long jump (4.15 meters), Maggie Rowzee placed fifth in the B triple jump (8.81 meters), and Calista Lopez finished fifth in the C discus (21.18 meters).
Rock Falls earned four runner-up finishes, as Hana Ford took second in the 1,600 (5:50.27), Amara Thomas was second in the B high jump (1.45 meters), and Mallory Pinske placed second in the C high jump (1.33 meters). The Rockets also took second in the 4x800 (10:55.96) with the team of Tayli Hultin, Ford, Gracie Rippy and Lauren Tupper.
Cadence Williamson, Emily Garcia, Emily Spooner and Ford took third in the 4x400 (4:32.75), with Williamson adding a fourth in the A high jump (1.45 meters), Garcia finishing fourth in the B 400 (1:09.71), Sarah Navarro placing fourth in the B 3200 (13:39.01), and Emma Anderson taking fourth in the C 3,200 (14:59.49).
Carli Kobbeman finished fifth in the A long jump (4.83 meters), and Makenna Arickx was fifth in the C 100 (14.42 seconds).
Baseball
Freeport 6, Rock Falls 2: The Rockets fell behind early and couldn’t catch up against the Pretzels in a nonconference home game.
Timmy Heald kept Rock Falls close with six innings of strong relief, allowing two runs and striking out nine.
Amboy 9, Newark 6: The Clippers improved to 3-4 with a nonconference road win.
Andruw Jones struck out seven and walked three in 5 2/3 innings on the mound, and Tucker Lindenmeyer recorded the save in relief. Sam Russell and Ian Eller each had two hits and two RBIs for Amboy, and Jones and Ryan Dickinson also drove in runs.
Eastland 21, Orangeville 1: The Cougars scored 12 first-inning runs and cruised to a three-inning victory over the Broncos.
Kellen Henze went 2 for 4 with five RBIs to lead Eastland at the plate. Jaxson Sturtevant was 1 for 3 with three RBIs, and Cole Huber and Carson Heckman added four runs and two RBIs apiece for the Cougars. Heckman went 2 for 2.
Max McCullough and Shay Schramm drove in one run each for Eastland.
Owen Rogers threw a complete game for the win. Over three innings, he threw three strikeouts and allowed two hits, one run and zero walks.
Oregon 9, Pearl City 2: The Hawks scored four first-inning runs and rolled to a decisive nonconference win over the Wolves.
Jackson Werren went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Issac Reber went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Oregon at the plate.
Werren pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks, while tallying seven strikeouts.
Forreston 11, River Ridge/Scales Mound 6: The Cardinals compiled eight runs in the third inning and rolled past River Ridge/Scales Mound.
Jacob Fiorello, Owen Greenfield and Alex Ryia drove in two runs apiece to lead Forreston hitters. Ryia went 2 for 3.
Dylan Greenfield earned the win on the mound, throwing six strikeouts over three innings, and allowing three hits, one run and two walks.
Byron 6, Forreston 1: The Tigers scored three runs in the fourth inning on their way to a five-inning nonconference victory over the Cardinals.
Owen Greenfield went 1 for 2, scoring Forreston’s lone run. Tommy Appel, Dylan Greenfield and Logan Dyson added one hit each for the Cardinals.
Owen Greenfield took the loss, throwing 3 1/3 innings. During his time on the mound, he had four strikeouts and allowed six hits, five runs and one walk.
Softball
Forreston 8, Winnebago 3: The Cardinals got rolling with a four-run first inning and never looked back, claiming a nonconference win over the Indians to improve to 7-1 overall.
Leading hitters for Forreston were Brooke Boettner, who went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs; Kara Erdmann and Alaina Miller, who each went 3 for 4; and Rylee Broshous, who went 1 for 4 with three RBIs. Jenna Greenfield and Ella Ingram added one RBI each for the Cardinals, and Greenfield had two hits.
Miller went five innings in the circle for Forreston, allowing seven hits, three runs and zero walks, while tallying two strikeouts. Aubrey Sanders pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the Cardinals, allowing one hit and zero walks, while striking out two.
Pearl City 15, West Carroll 0: The Wolves piled up eight runs in the first two innings and cruised to a five-inning shutout win over the Thunder.
Kendal Asay took the loss, surrendering five hits, eight runs and four walks over 1 2/3 innings.
Erika Rice, Tori Moshure, Abby Skiles and Aspen Eizenga had one hit each for West Carroll.
Cheyenne Handsaker was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits, zero runs and zero walks, while striking out six over three innings.
Brea Musser went 2 for 5 with five RBIs, while Brianna Stugur went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for Pearl City.
Girls soccer
Oregon takes Harvard title: Oregon defeated North Boone 1-0 and tied Harvard 0-0 to win the Harvard Tournament.
Mya Engelkes scored the winning goal against the Vikings. Taylar Rufer and the defense have now pitched six shutouts this season for the Hawks (5-2-2).
Boys tennis
Newman wins Freeport Invite: The Comets won 13 of their 15 matches to claim the team title in Freeport, as all three doubles teams went a perfect 3-0 on the day.
The No. 1 team of Tyler Bonnell and James Rhodes won 10-7 over Belvidere North, 10-5 over Algonquin Jacobs, and 10-4 over Freeport.
At No. 2, Carson Palmer and Ryan Partington defeated Belvidere North 10-5, Jacobs 10-7, and Freeport 10-5.
At No, 3 doubles, John Craft and JP Ryan won 10-2 over Belvidere North, 10-6 over Jacobs, and 10-0 over Freeport.
Logan Palmer went 2-1 at No. 1 singles, winning 10-3 against Belvidere North and 10-2 against Jacobs. Koda Brininger was also 2-1 at No. 2 singles, with a 10-8 win over Belvidere North and a 10-1 win over Jacobs; his loss against Freeport came in a tiebreaker, 10-9 (3).
Sterling 1-1 in Metamora: The Golden Warriors split their matches at the Metamora Quad, beating Washington 5-3 and falling to Metamora 7-1.
Against Washington, Luke Valentino won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles, then teamed with Carter Morris to win 6-4, 4-6, 10-3 at No. 2 doubles. Connor Pham and Brecken Peterson won 5-7, 6-2, 10-5 at No. 1 doubles, Kayden Loos and Benjamin Boze won 6-7 (7), 7-6 (8), 10-5 at No. 3 doubles, and Hunter Lofgren and Ethan Melcher won 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 at No. 4 doubles.
Lofgren and Pham were 2-6, 6-1, 1-0 (11) winners at No. 4 doubles for Sterling’s lone victory against Metamora.
Men’s tennis
Sauk Valley 9, Elgin 0: The Skyhawks capitalized on a quartet of forfeits and won the three matches they played against Elgin Saturday morning at Westwood Sports Complex, sweeping the series to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Preston Engel started off with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Mavrick Schee at No. 1 singles, and Zach Wallace downed Josh Reyes 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 4 singles match.
Preston Engel and Corey Engel defeated Schee and Reyes 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Abbot Haner and Wallace and Jon Rhodes and Jared Mitchell picked up wins by forfeit in the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles slots, respectively.