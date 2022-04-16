Area roundup: Dixon boys tennis sweeps inaugural Hubs Dubs tourney; Rock Falls softball edges United Township

The Dixon boys tennis team swept all five divisions and captured the team title with a score of 20 points at the first annual Hubs Dubs tournament on Friday, hosted by Rochelle High School.
Rochelle was the runner-up with 13 points, DeKalb finished third with 12 points, and Belvidere placed fourth with five points.
In No. 1 doubles, Dixon’s Lucas Healy and Logan Moeller beat DeKalb’s Hunter Davis and Hayden Hess 10-0, Rochelle’s David Wanner and Owen Haas 10-5, and Belvidere’s Jonathan Myszka and Travis Onley 10-1.
In No. 2 doubles, Dixon’s Leith Elbzour and Bashar Elbzour defeated DeKalb’s Ben Grych and Pano Tsiftilis 10-4, Rochelle’s Alex Gilbert and Jason Zheng 10-1, and Belvidere’s Gabe Inniss and Gabe Yates 10-0.
In No. 3 doubles, Dixon’s Grant Boss and Kaiser Khawaja downed DeKalb’s Sean Kolkebeck and Jared Trejo 10-6, Rochelle’s John Green and Parker Lenkaitis 11-10 (4), and Belvidere’s Eric Castanon and Caiden Cabangal 10-0.
In No. 4 doubles, Dixon’s Alex Ullrich and Owen Winters prevailed over DeKalb’s Rylan Lottes and Matthew Williams 10-4, Rochelle’s Dev Patel and Nolan Fonfara 10-8, and Dixon teammates Derek Miller and Ray Lohse 10-6.
In No. 5 doubles, Dixon’s Damien Beck and Zechariah Fazekas triumphed over DeKalb’s Billy Jasso and Jeremy Villanueva 10-0 and Rochelle’s Evin Odel and Ryan Ward 10-5, and fell to DeKalb’s Michael Kowalczyk and Caleb Diefenderfer 11-9.
Softball
Rock Falls 8, United Township 7: The Rockets built an 8-4 lead through five innings and held off a late Panthers’ rally to win the nonconference matchup.
Brooke Howard went 3 for 3 and scored two runs, Olivia Osborne went 3 for 4 with a double and a solo home run and scored twice, and Katie Thatcher went doubled and drove in two runs for Rock Falls. Patty Teague added a solo homer, and Jersey Thomas and Abby Whiles also had RBIs for the Rockets.
Thatcher got the complete-game win, surrendering 11 hits and four walks, while striking out seven.
Brooklynn VanOpdorp went 2 for 2 with three RBIs to lead UT at the plate. Samantha Verstraete took the loss, allowing seven hits, eight runs and three walks in four innings, while tallying four strikeouts.
Men’s tennis
Sauk Valley 9, Moraine Valley 0: The Skyhawks swept Moraine Valley at Westwood Sports Complex, improving to 4-1 on the season.
In No. 1 singles, Preston Engel took down Ali Amer 4-6, 6-3, 10-6, while at No. 2 singles, Abbot Haner beat Aidan Lysouvakan 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 singles player Jon Rhodes triumphed over James Coan 6-2, 6-3; Zach Wallace picked up a 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 win over Matt Bednar at No. 4 singles; and Corey Engel downed Matthew Doyle 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 5 singles match.
Jared Mitchell completed the singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Jakub Zolnik in the No. 6 singles slot.
In No. 1 doubles, Preston Engel and Corey Engel topped Zolnik and Bednar 6-2, 6-1. Haner and Wallace, competing in No. 2 doubles, bested Amer and Coan 6-4, 6-2. Rhodes and Mitchell rounded out the doubles sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Lysouvakan and Doyle.