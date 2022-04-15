Area roundup: Sterling softball falls to Rock Island in battle of ranked teams

The Sterling softball team couldn’t match a late rally by Rock Island in a 9-2 loss Thursday in a Western Big 6 road game between two ranked teams.
Trailing 3-0 through the third inning, the Golden Warriors (3-2, 1-1 WB6) – ranked No. 6 in Class 3A in the latest Illinois Coaches Association poll – scored twice in the top of the fourth. Lauren Jacobs walked and later scored on Ellie Leigh’s RBI fielder’s choice, then Elizabeth Palumbo scored on an error to cut the deficit to 3-2.
But the Rocks (7-2), ranked No. 3 in 3A by the ICA, broke the game open with five runs in the fifth. Delia Schwartz ripped a two-run double, Bella Allison added an RBI single, and Lexi Carroll – whose two-run single in the second broke a scoreless tie – added a sacrifice fly for an 8-2 lead.
Katie Dittmar, Palumbo, Leigh and Carley Sullivan had hits for Sterling. Sienna Stingley took the loss, allowing six runs and five hits in 4+ innings, with three strikeouts. Palumbo allowed three runs and three hits in two innings of relief.
Campbell Kelley pitched a complete game for the Rocks, allowing two runs and four hits, with five strikeouts and four walks.
Erie-Prophetstown 16, Monmouth-Roseville 0, 4 inn.: Aylah Jones pitched a no-hitter as the Panthers notched their second run-rule win over the visiting Titans in three days.
Jones struck out nine and walked just one, and got plenty of run support. Emma Davis went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, and Jaden Johnson drove in three runs for Erie-Prophetstown.
Fulton 17, West Carroll 2, 3 inn.: The Steamers scored three runs in the first inning, six in the second and eight in the third in an NUIC West win at Drives Park.
Emily Kane had a single, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Annaka Hackett added a double, two RBIs and a run for Fulton. Addison Hartman and Ally Bruggenwirth each had two hits, an RBI and scored a pair of runs, and Brooklyn Brennan, Brenna Bell, Madyson Luskey and Ariana Nielsen all drove in a run and scored twice. Amy Hughes scored a run and also added an RBI for the Steamers. Teegan Germann allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits, striking out four and walking one.
Tori Moshure and Erika Rice drove in runs for West Carroll, and Moshure and Aspen Eizenga both scored. Kendal Asay took the loss in the circle.
Baseball
Erie-Prophetstown 8, Monmouth-Roseville 4: The Panthers scored five runs in the fifth inning to take control in a Three Rivers West win at home.
Kolby Franks tripled, drove in two runs and scored three times for Erie-Prophetstown, and Mason Misfeldt added two RBIs and a run. Reece Duncan had two hits, Bryce Jepson scored twice, and Franks got the win in relief, allowing two unearned runs and one hit in four innings, with eight strikeouts and five walks.
Starter Bryce VanDeWostine allowed two earned runs and five hits in three innings, with one strikeout and three walks.
Boys track & field
Newman 3rd in Port Byron: The Comets swept the relay races on their way to a third-place finish at the Paul Parker Invite, hosted by Riverdale High School.
Newman scored 89 points to finish behind Riverdale (171) and Stark County (114.5). Morrison placed eighth with 27 points.
The team of Owen McBride, Mario Passini, Ayden Batten and Marcus Williams won both the 4x100 (46.50 seconds) and the 4x200 (1:39.28) for the Comets, while the quartet of Jacob Donald, Wyatt Widolff, Thomas Powers and Lucas Simpson took both the 4x400 (3:41.44) and the 4x800 (9:07.25).
Newman also got third-place finishes from Lucas Schaab in the 1,600 (5:12.08), Ken Boesen in the 3,200 (10:59.68), and Brady Williamson in the long jump (5.45 meters).
Morrison’s Tyler Shambaugh won the discus with a toss of 39.17 meters, and finished fourth in the shot pout (11.79 meters). Chase Newman took third in the 400 (55.41 seconds) for the Mustangs.
Girls track & field
Comets, Fillies run at Riverdale: Newman was seventh (22 points) and Morrison placed eighth (16 points) in the eight-team Paul Parker Invite in Port Byron.
Sherrard won the team title with 171 points, and Annawan-Wethersfield was second with 156.
Syrinidie Amos was the lone top-five finisher for Newman, as she took second in both the 100 (13.28 seconds) and 200 (28.14 seconds), and fourth in the long jump (4.49 meters).
Morrison’s top finish was a third place from the team of Erika King, Kate Henson, Leah Scott and Gracelyn Streets-Wood in the 4x800 (12:21.99). The Fillies’ only other top-five finish was from the foursome of Kate Herche, May Li, Courtnee Oldham and Emma Oldham, who took fifth in 2:17.43.