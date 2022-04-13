Area roundup: Newman baseball, softball both win in Peru; Sterling baseball falls at UT

The Newman baseball team scored in every inning except the third in a 14-4 win over St. Bede in a Three Rivers East game Tuesday in Peru.
The Comets scored three runs in the first and two in the second, then added four in the fourth and three more in the seventh to pull away.
Brendan Tunink had two doubles, a home run and three RBIs, and he also scored five times to lead Newman. Brennen Cook singled, doubled and drove in five runs, and Grant Koerner had a pair of singles and drove in two runs. Kyle Wolfe had three hits and scored twice, and Ethan Van Landuit had an RBI and scored two runs. Nolan Britt also scored twice for the Comets.
Wolfe gave up four unearned runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking three. Van Landuit allowed two hits and a walk in 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.
United Township 3, Sterling 1: The Golden Warriors lost a Western Big 6 road game in East Moline.
The Golden Warriors got a strong start from Colt Adams, who allowed just three runs (two earned) and three hits in five innings, striking out five and walking four. Garrett Polson struck out two and walked two in a hitless, scoreless inning of relief.
Dale Guerrieri had two hits, and Braden Hartman had a hit and drove in Daylen Stage with the Warriors’ lone run.
Brody Meyers allowed one run and seven hits in a complete game for United Township, striking out eight and walking two.
Erie-Prophetstown 3, Monmouth-Roseville 1: The Panthers picked up their first win of the season, going on the road to beat the Titans in a Three Rivers West contest.
Mason Misfeldt, Bryce VanDeWostine and Reece Duncan each had two hits for E-P, and Misfeldt, Duncan and Zander Dyson all scored runs in the Panthers’ three-run fifth inning. Austin Cole allowed an unearned runs and five hits in seven innings, striking out 11 and walking two.
AFC 12, Amboy 0, 5 inn.: The Raiders scored four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to finish off an NUIC South run-rule victory over the host Clippers.
Evan Kopp drove in three runs, and Briaden Runkle and Griffin Bushman both had a pair of RBIs for AFC (3-4, 1-2 NUIC South). Jordan Harris had two hits, and Kopp and Dylan Gonnerman both scored three runs; Runkle and Carson Rueff both scored twice.
Harris went the distance on the mound for the Raiders, striking out nine and walking four in a two-hit shutout.
Tucker Lindenmeyer and Sam Russell each had a single for Amboy (2-4, 1-1). Ian Eller took the loss on the mound.
Eastland sweeps Milledgeville: The Cougars beat the Missiles 6-2 and 11-3 in an NUIC South doubleheader at MillWheel Park.
Eastland scored four of its six runs in the last three innings to pull away for the Game 1 win. Jaxson Sturtevant had two RBIs, and Allyn Geerts, Hunter Miller and Max McCullough drove in one run apiece for Eastland. Geerts got the win, allowing one hit and one run (zero earned), while striking out seven and walking two.
Kieren Harris drove in one run to lead Milledgeville at the plate. Cayden Akers took the loss, surrendering three hits, five runs (one earned) and three walks, while striking out six.
In Game 2, Cole Huber went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Miller went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Trevor Jansen went 1 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Cougars. McCullough was the winning pitcher, surrendering eight hits and three runs in five innings, while striking out four and walking two.
Andrew Lapp drove in two runs and Payton Sarber was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Missiles. Harris took the loss, allowing three hits, four runs (two earned) and three walks in 2 1/3 innings. He had three strikeouts.
Forreston 22, Polo 0, 3 inn.: The Cardinals scored 18 runs in the second inning of an NUIC South win over the host Marcos.
Owen Greenfield was 3-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored and 10 RBIs for Forreston. Dylan Greenfield and Logan Dyson each had two runs and two RBIs, and Alec Schoonhoven also drove in a pair of runs. Tommy Appel added two singles, a double and three runs, and Jacob Fiorello was 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI.
Dylan Greenfield struck out six and walked two in a no-hitter.
Softball
Newman 11, St. Bede 5: The Comets grabbed a quick lead with five runs in the first inning, then tacked on two more in the fourth and four in the sixth to pick up a Three Rivers East win in Peru.
Amiya Rodriguez had a grand slam and a run-scoring double in a five-RBI day, and Jess Johns and Sophia Ely both had two hits and two RBIs for Newman. Carlin Brady had two RBIs and scored two runs, while Ady Waldschmidt had two hits and scored three times, and Madison Duhon also scored three runs.
Johns allowed two earned runs and 10 hits in a complete-game victory, with eight strikeouts and three walks.
IVC 3, Bureau Valley 2: The Storm dropped a nonconference game in Chillicothe after the Grey Ghosts scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to snap a 2-2 tie.
Lesleigh Maynard and Tyra Sayler had RBIs in BV’s two-run third, but IVC tied it up with two runs in the fourth. Madison Smith allowed three runs (one earned) and four hits in six innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Katie Petran struck out 15 without a walk for IVC, allowing two earned runs and four hits in a complete game.
Erie-Prophetstown 11, Monmouth-Roseville 1, 5 inn.: The Panthers picked up a Three Rivers West road win, scoring three runs in the first inning, then taking control with a six-run fourth.
Jaden Johnson was 3-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead E-P, and Emma Davis was 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Jaiden Oleson had two hits and an RBI, Aylah Jones drove in a run and scored twice, and Mya Jones, Jaylynn Hamilton and Makenzie Loechel each added an RBI for the Panthers.
Aylah Jones allowed an earned run and three hits in a complete game, striking out nine without a walk.
Oregon 12, Genoa-Kingston 0: The Hawks shut out the Cogs in a Big Northern Conference game in Genoa.
Amboy 18, AFC 1, 3 inn.: The Clippers scored 12 runs in the second inning on their way to an NUIC South win at home over the Raiders.
Tyrah Vaessen had three hits, Addison Shaw singled and doubled, and Baylie Nickel added a pair of base hits for Amboy. Hannah Blanton ripped a double, and she also struck out six and walked one in a two-hitter.
AFC scored its run in the second inning.
Eastland sweeps Milledgeville: The Cougars won a pair of NUIC South games in Lanark, defeating the Missiles 7-4 in the opener and 6-0 in five innings the nightcap.
In Game 1, Eastland scored three runs in their final two half-innings to snap a 4-4 tie. Addison Burkholder drove in three runs for Eastland, Chloe Sweitzer and Mallory Misiewicz each drove in a run, and Gracie Steidinger scored three times. Burkholder also got the win in the circle, allowing four runs (three earned) and eight hits in seven innings, with seven strikeouts and a walk.
Emma Foster went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored to lead Milledgeville, and Maliah Grenoble had a pair of RBIs. Marissa Sturrup and Rylee Matthews also drove in runs. Kendra Hutchison pitched well, as only two of the seven runs she allowed were earned; she gave up four hits and three walks while striking out 10 in six innings.
In the second game, Jenica Stoner pitched a one-hitter, striking out six without a walk. Steidinger had two hits and an RBI, Stoner drove in a run, and Sweitzer added a single, a double and an RBI for the Cougars.
Layney Daugherty had the lone hit for Milledgeville. Sturrup gave up three earned runs and seven hits in five innings, with six strikeouts and four walks.
Fulton 6, West Carroll 3: The Steamers picked up their second win of the season in an NUIC West contest in Thomson.
Ally Bruggenwirth and Bri Cramer both had two RBIs, Madyson Luskey had two hits, and Brenna Bell and Amy Hughes also drove in runs for Fulton (2-6, 1-2 NUIC West). Addison Hartman allowed three runs (two earned) and two hits, with 14 strikeouts and three walks in a complete game.
Tori Moshure went 3-for-4 with an RBI for West Carroll (1-5, 1-1), and Erika Rice drove in a pair of runs. Kendal Asay gave up six runs (three earned) and seven hits, striking out four and walking three.
Forreston 16, Polo 4, 5 inn.: The Cardinals scored 12 runs in the third inning to take control of an NUIC South game in Polo.
Brooke Boettner finished a double shy of the cycle and drove in six runs to lead Forreston, and Kara Erdmann went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Hailey Greenfield had three hits and an RBI, and Rylee Broshous and Jenna Greenfield both had a pair of singles. Aubrey Sanders allowed four runs and three hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking four.
Madelynn Jones took the loss, and Nicole Boelens pitched in relief for the Marcos.
Boys tennis
Dixon 5, Galesburg 0: The Dukes swept the Silver Streaks in a nonconference dual at the Emma Hubbs Tennis Courts.
Lucas Healy won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Bashar Elbzour was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles.
Leith Elbzour and Logan Moeller won 6-3, 6-1 at No 1 doubles, while Owen Grot and Grant Boss won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, and Alex Ullrich and Kaiser Khawaja were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 3 doubles.
Girls soccer
Quincy 10, Sterling 0: The Golden Warriors were shut out in a Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
Brianna Lannerd led the Blue Devils with two goals and three assists.
Winnebago 3, Oregon 2: The Hawks lost a Big Northern Conference game in a penalty kick shootout at Oregon Park West.
Boys track & field
Rock Falls wins Byron Quad: The Rockets scored 95 points to defeat Big Northern foes Byron (68), Oregon (58) and Genoa-Kingston (36) in a four-team meet in Byron.
Matthew Marcum won the 200 (23.39 seconds), the 110 hurdles (16.14) and the 300 hurdles (43.00), and also teamed up with Booker Cross, Ayden Goff and Kohle Bradley to win the 4x100 (46.50). Jose Gomez won the 1600 (5:39.94), and Baraka Boards took the long jump (5.95 meters).
Cross also took second in the 100 (11.67 seconds) and the triple jump (11.54 meters), and was third in the 200 (23.82 seconds). Bradley was second in the pole vault (3.05 meters), Seth Wade was runner-up in the 400 (59.90 seconds), and the 4x800 relay team of Juan Hernandez, Christian Cid, Gunnar Damhoff and Josue DeLaTorre was second in 10:09.10. The Rockets also added nine third-place finishes.
Daniel Dominguez swept the throws for Oregon, taking the shot put (15.26 meters) and the discus (37.45 meters). Kyle Brechon won the 3200 (14:08.47), Joey Gelander took the triple jump (12.47 meters), and the 4x200 relay team of Emmett Peterson, Liam Dickson-Harriett, Chase Harvell and Hunter Bartel won in 1:42.17.
Kenrick Oriyavong took second in the 110 hurdles (18.06 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (54.98), and Evan James was runner-up in the discus (35.19 meters).
Panthers 3rd, Comets 4th in Fulton: Erie-Prophetstown scored 65 points and Newman had 56 to finish behind only Lena-Winslow (86) and Galena (69) at the Faulkner Relays in Fulton.
Morrison was sixth (43 points), Fulton took seventh (30), Amboy-LaMoille placed eighth (24), Milledgeville-Eastland took 10th (16), and West Carroll finished 11th (2).
Erie-Prophetstown won the 4x100 (45.12 seconds) with the team of Michael Carlson, Trevor Cobo, Ben Lantz and Braxton Froeliger, and that same quartet was second in the 4x200 (1:36.11). Cobo won the high jump (1.90 meters), and Froeliger took the long jump (6.28 meters).
Newman won the 4x800 (8:45.83) with the foursome of Thomas Powers, Lucas Simpson, Wyatt Widolff and Jacob Donald, and also won the second sprint medley (200-200-400-800) in 3:47.69 with the team of Owen McBride, Marcus Williams, Simpson and Donald. The Comets took third in the 4x400 (3:37.72) with the quartet of Donald, Powers, Widolff and Simpson.
Morrison’s foursome of Brady Wolf, Skylar Drolema, Chase Newman and Alex Anderson won both the 4x200 (1:35.37) and the 4x400 (3:33.21), while Drolema was second in the high jump (1.82 meters), and Tyler Shambaugh took third in the shot put (12.95 meters) and the discus (35.61 meters).
Fulton’s top finisher was Joey Huizenga, who placed second in the shot put (12.36 meters). Brock Mason took third in the high jump (1.72 meters), Daken Pessman was third in the triple jump (12.01 meters), and the team of Carson Wherry, Baylen Damhoff, Pessman and Brock Mason finished third in the 4x200 (1:37.78).
The Clippers took third in the 4x800 (9:18.82) with the team of Kyler McNinch, Atticus Horner, Wyatt Lundquist and Brock Loftus, and also placed third in the second sprint medley (200-200-400-800) in 3:54.70 with the foursome of Caleb Yonos, Kelton Schwamberger, Zane Murphy and Loftus.
The Missiles’ got third-place finishes from Kolton Wilk in the long jump (5.93 meters), and the quartet of Gage Wilk, Kolton Wilk, Kacen Johnson and Hudson Groezinger in the sprint medley (100-100-200-400) in 1:44.03.
Storm 4th in Princeton: Bureau Valley scored 83 points to finish fourth at the Howard Monier Invite, won by host Princeton with 162 points.
The Storm finished 1-2 in the 800 with Elijah House (2:13.43) and Ben Roth (2:21.74). House also won the 1600 (5:13), and BV also took the 4x800 relay (9:39.36) with Roth, Cameron Stodghill, Evan Entas and House.
Girls track & field
Panthers win in Spring Valley: Erie-Prophetstown won seven events and took second in five more to win a four-team meet hosted by Hall High School.
The Panthers scored 85 points to top Kewanee (61), IVC (56) and Hall (37).
Kennedy Buck won the 400 (1:08.2) and the shot put (10.51 meters), and also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay (4:38.8). Riley Packer won the 800 (2:38.3) and ran in the 4x400 and 4x800 (11:30.4), and Brianna Neumiller won the discus (31.56 meters).
Avery Olinger, Claire Reymer, Olivia Purvis and Hayley Wuebben won the 4x200 (2:05.5), while Jade Nickerson and Madyson Bushaw joined Buck and Packer in the 4x400, and Dylan Chandler, Nickerson and Jillian Norman teamed up with Packer in the 4x800.
Norman was second in the 1600 (6:24.6), Olinger took second in the high jump (1.37 meters), and Bushaw placed second in the triple jump (9.39 meters). Brooke Lally was runner-up in the 3200 (16:35.7), and Alexis Anderson finished second in the 300 hurdles (56.0 seconds).