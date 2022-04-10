Area roundup: Dixon baseball, softball win in Fulton; Sterling baseball falls to Moline

The Dixon baseball team scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a 13-9 come-from-behind victory over Fulton on Saturday afternoon at Drives Park.
Max Clark led the big offensive day for the Dukes, going 3 for 4 at the plate, scoring three runs and driving in five runs. Bryce Feit went 2 for 4, scoring two runs and driving in three more. Trey Scheidegger added two hits, two runs and one RBI for the Dukes, who trailed 9-7 heading into the seventh.
Kyan Adkins threw 1/3 of an inning, allowing zero hits, zero runs and two walks, while striking out two, to pick up the win in relief.
Kannon Wynkoop went for 1 for 4, including a triple, with three RBIs to lead the Steamers. Drew Dykstra was 2 for 3 with one RBI for Fulton.
Moline blanks Sterling twice in doubleheader: The Maroons scored seven runs in the first two innings and racked up 16 hits on their way to an 11-0 five-inning victory over the Golden Warriors in Game 1. Moline beat Sterling in 10-0 in six innings in Game 2.
Braden Hartman and Trevor Dir had one hit each to lead Sterling in Game 1. Hunter Warren went 4 for 4 with five RBIs to pace Moline hitters.
In Game 2, Colt Adams, Gio Cantu and Blake Nettleton managed one hit each to lead the Golden Warriors.
Adams pitched three innings, allowing three hits, three runs (one earned) and one walk, while registering one strikeout.
Riley Fuller pitched a complete-game shutout for the Maroons, allowing three hits and one walk, while striking out four.
Davis Hoffstatter went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and Carver Banker drove in three runs to lead Moline at the plate.
The highlight of the day for the Golden Warriors came in the second inning of Game 2. The Maroons attempted a squeeze play, but the bunt was popped up to the pitcher, who doubled off the runner at first, then the throw across the diamond got the runner at third before he was able to tag up.
Hall 11, Erie-Prophetstown 1: The Red Devils amassed eight runs in the first three innings and cruised to a five-inning win over the Panthers.
Tucker VanDeWostine went 1 for 2 and scored E-P’s lone run in the fourth inning.
Kolby Franks took the loss, pitching 2 1/3 innings and allowing two hits, seven runs (six earned), and seven walks, while notching two strikeouts.
River Ridge 19, Amboy 5: The Wildcats built a 7-5 lead through five innings, then piled on 12 runs in the seventh to secure a nonconference win over the Clippers.
Tucker Lindenmeyer took the loss, allowing seven hits and seven runs (three earned), while striking out five over five innings.
Lindenmeyer and Jairon Hochstatter had two hits apiece to lead Amboy.
Forreston 14, Genoa-Kingston 3: The Cardinals racked up a whopping 20 hits on their way to a win over the Cogs.
Owen Greenfield and Brock Smith led the way for Forreston, as Greenfield was 4 for 5 with one RBI and four runs scored, and Smith went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Alex Milnes threw four scoreless, hitless innings for the win. He allowed two walks and struck out four.
Softball
Dixon 13, Fulton 0, 5 inn.: The Duchesses scored four runs in the first inning, then tacked on three in the third and five in the fourth of a nonconference win at Drives Park.
Sam Tourtillott had two singles, a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead Dixon (5-0) at the plate, and Ava Valk added two hits, two RBIs and a run. Bailey Tegeler and Anna Kate Phillips both had two hits and scored a run, and Phillips also had an RBI. Arianne Smith tripled, scored three runs and drove in another, and Elle Jarrett had a hit, a run and an RBI. Izzi McCommons, Olivia Mowery and Morgan Leslie also scored runs, as all nine Duchesses crossed the plate at least once.
Jarrett (4-0) struck out 12 without a walk in a two-hitter.
Brenna Bell and Emily Kane had the hits for Fulton. Addison Hartman allowed eight earned runs and eight hits in three innings, with three strikeouts and eight walks. Bell gave up five runs (none earned) and two hits in two innings, with two strikeouts and two walks.
Rockridge 12, Rock Falls 2: Rockridge racked up 16 hits and scored six runs in the fourth inning on its way to a six-inning win over Rock Falls.
Brooke Howard, Abby Whiles and Rylee Johnson had the three hits for Rock Falls. Howard and Johnson scored one run each, and Johnson had one RBI.
Katie Thatcher took the loss for Rock Falls, notching eight strikeouts in six innings.
Kendra Lewis threw a complete game for Rockridge, striking out 10 and allowing three hits and four walks. Kori Needham singled, homered and had six RBIs to lead Rockridge at the plate.
Oregon sweeps Lena-Winslow in doubleheader: Mia and Lena Trampel combined to pitch a three-hit shutout, helping Oregon to a 10-0 five-inning win over Lena-Winslow in Game 1 of its doubleheader. The Hawks beat the Panthers 10-3 in Game 2.
In Game 1, Mia Trampel pitched three innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out five, and Lena Trampel finished off the next two innings, surrendering one hit and zero walks, while striking out three.
Reilee Suter went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Oregon at the plate. Mia Trampel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Liz Mois and Lena Trampel each went 2 for 3 for the Hawks, with Mois driving in one run.
In Game 2, Mia Trampel picked up the win, allowing two hits, zero runs and zero walks over four innings. She also threw six strikeouts.
Jesse Suter went 4 for 5 with two RBIs to lead Hawks’ hitters in Game 2. Ava Hackman was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Oregon.
Pearl City 3, Milledgeville 0: Brea Musser threw a complete-game shutout to lead the Wolves past the Missiles.
Musser allowed two hits and zero walks, and struck out seven batters in five innings.
Kendra Hutchison took the loss. Over four innings, she allowed three hits and three runs, and struck out six batters.
Girls soccer
Dixon wins title in Princeton: The Duchesses went 3-0 to take top honors at the Princeton tournament.
Dixon defeated Streator 2-0, with a pair of goals from Katie Drew. She also scored three goals and dished an assist in a 4-1 win over LaSalle-Peru, with Avery Burmeister scoring the other goal and adding an assist, and Makenzie Toms assisting on another goal.
The Duchesses tied Orion, but won a penalty kick shootout for a 3-2 victory. Sydney Chesley scored the tying goal against the Chargers, and Hanna Lengquist made 17 saves.