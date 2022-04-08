Area roundup: Dixon, Oregon girls soccer net BNC victories

The Dixon girls soccer team hit the road and posted a Big Northern Conference win Thursday afternoon, defeating North Boone 2-1 in Poplar Grove.
Carlie Cook scored both goals for the Duchesses (2-1, 2-1 BNC), and Madison Cumberland assisted on both of them. Hanna Lengquist made 10 saves in goal.
Oregon 2, Stillman Valley 1: The Hawks pulled out a BNC victory in penalty kicks after the game was tied at the end of regulation.
Mya Engelkes scored the goal for Oregon (3-0-1, 2-0 BNC) during regulation.
NBA
Roby sets new career highs: Dixon native Isaiah Roby played 43 minutes in Oklahoma City’s 98-94 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, and also blocked six shots, a new personal best.
He finished with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal, shooting 7-for-18 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. He made 3 of his career-high 8 3-point attempts.
On Wednesday against the Jazz, Roby tied a career high by hitting four 3s in the Thunder’s 137-101 loss to the Jazz. He finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 26 minutes, shooting 6-for-10 from the field, including 4-for-6 from deep, and 2-for-3 from the free-throw line.
Roby nearly added two more double-doubles this past Friday and Sunday.
He finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in a 110-101 loss to the Pistons on Friday, shooting 5-for-10 from the field and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. He also had three assists and a blocked shot in 35 minutes.
In Sunday’s 117-96 win over the Suns, Roby had 11 points and eight rebounds to go with two assists and two steals in 30 minutes. He was 3-for-7 from the floor, 2-for4 from 3-point range, and 3-for-6 from the foul line.
Roby started both games, making it eight straight games in the starting lineup, and 19 starts in the last 22 games in which he’s played for OKC.
The Thunder (24-56) visit the Lakers at 9:30 p.m. Friday.
IESA bowling
Challand girls, Rahn boys advance to state: Three local middle schools participated in the IESA Sectional tournament on Saturday at Plum Hollow Lanes in Dixon, and two teams and six individuals advanced to this weekend’s state tournament at Joliet Town & Country Lanes.
Led by individual champion Sarah Doughty, Sterling Challand took third in the girls meet, rolling a 1,629 to finish behind only Harlem (2,228) and Sycamore (1,656). Doughty had games of 180, 213 and 231 for a 624 series, defeating runner-up Ashlin Teves of Harlem (591) by 33 pins.
Challand also got top-20 finishes from Hailey Conderman (18th, 383 series) and Leia Maxfield (19th, 369), and Gracie Witmer rounded out the lineip with a 238.
Dixon Reagan placed seventh as a team with a 1,315, missing out on the final team advancing spot by 209 pins. Allison Coss and Madelyn Bird both qualified for state as individuals, with Coss rolling a 452 series (13th place) and Bird a 410 (16th). Meghan Jackson (262) and Addison Cox (218) also competed for Reagan.
Mt. Morris Rahn took 10th with a 1,094, but also had a pair of individual state qualifiers in Ahren Howey (28th place, 306 series) and Katlyn Miller (33rd, 295). Madilyn Foster (183), Milagros Zavala (175) and Toyne Howey (135) each rolled two games to round out the Rahn score.
On the boys side, Rahn took third as a team with a 1,868, behind winner Freeport (2,.026) and runner-up Sycamore (1,901). Robert Keene led the way with a 523 series, good for ninth place, while Xander Garcia (13th place, 494 series), Aiden Currier (25th, 439) and Caleb Ehrler (32nd, 412) rounded out the team score.
Reagan took 10th with a 1,549 total, led by Jakob Nicklaus in 10th place; he rolled a 506 series to advance to state. Ethan Bond (367) and Daniel Sotelo (3610 also bowled three games for Reagan, with Evan Schier rolling two (217) and Nolan Giblin (98) finishing that series.
Challand was 11th with a 1,544, led by state qualifier Bryce Kooy in 24th place (442 series). Teammate Preston Near (421) missed out on a state berth by just two pins, while Matthew Tuft (352) and Phelix Cervantes (329) rounded out the lineup.
Local bowling
Senior bowlers hit the lanes at Plum Hollow: The Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers competed every Tuesday and Thursday morning at Plum Hollow Lanes in Dixon through the month of March.
Individual high scores were: Bill Bontz 189 game, 515 series; Connie Bontz 199, 481; Dave Bucher 160, 445; Norma Burmeister 160, 452; Steve Byars 213, 457; Peggy Carlton 142, 380; Chico Contreras 207, 551; Ray Craney 162, 419; Charlotte Dierdorff 148, 380; Aniti Dunphy 171, 438; Dan Dunphy 276, 704; Ron Erickson 257, 672; Mike Imel 182, 513; Barb Jacobs 163, 475; Dave Jacobs 188, 522; Terry Janes 177, 460; Dick Janssen 214, 590; Jan Kuepker 148, 357; Ken Masters 211, 585; Ron Meagher 196, 553; Doug Near 180, 427; Ron Odenthal 183, 532; Ann Prindaville 122, 342; Larry Prindaville 142, 412; Larry Reed 165, 444; Linda Richards 190, 487; Cruz Rivera 202, 564; Jim Shuman 177, 504; Therma Smith 150, 383; Frank Stenzel 105, 283; Karen Stenzel 137, 340; Glenn Stroh 131, 312; Dee Szymanski 157, 425; Ed Webb 183, 520; Shirley Webb 132, 339; Charlie Warner 186, 482; LaVerne Woesner 188, 549; Jay Wolfe 213, 535; Barbara Young 156, 447.