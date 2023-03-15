Dixon mayoral, school board candidates forum Thursday

DIXON – Candidates running to be Dixon’s mayor and on the Dixon Public School Board have been asked to appear at a community forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave.

The Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street is hosting the forum, which will be moderated by Sauk Valley Community College President Dave Hellmich. Voters were asked earlier to contribute questions to the moderator.

Dave Hellmich, president of Sauk Valley Community College, will serve as moderate for the candidate forum. (Troy Taylor)

The forum’s broad outline will be education, community safety and economic development.

Two candidates are on the mayoral ballot: Glen Hughes, 70, a former commercial lender and market president at Community State Bank, and Dennis Considine, 77, a serving City Council member whose career before retiring included several area businesses such as a Dixon Floral and Nichols Greenhouse and Nursery.

Dixon Mayor Liandro Arellano Jr., who has been mayor since 2015, is not seeking another term.

Eight candidates are on the ballot for three seats on the Dixon School District 170 Board. In ballot order, they are Matthew J. Lenox, Kathleen Schaefer, Victoria Bowers, Melissa Gates, Taylor James Michael Payne, Damaris Martinez and David T. Fritts.

Admission is free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.