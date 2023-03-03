March 03, 2023
Dixon voters asked to submit questions for mayoral, school board candidate forum

Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street sponsoring event March 16 at Dixon Theatre

By Shaw Local News Network
2023 CONSOLIDATED ELECTION logo (Shaw Local News Network)

DIXON — Voters are asked to submit questions for candidates running to be Dixon’s mayor and and on Dixon Public School’s board of education that will be appearing at a community forum 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave.

Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street is hosting the forum, which will be moderated by Sauk Valley Community College President Dave Hellmich.

Dave Hellmich, president of Sauk Valley Community College, gives the welcome address for the division of health professions Pinning Ceremony on Friday at the school's main gym.

Dave Hellmich, president of Sauk Valley Community College, will serve as moderate for the candidate forum. (Troy Taylor)

“We are thrilled to host this important event and provide a platform for community members to engage with local candidates,” said Jeremy Englund, director of Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street. “We invite everyone to attend and make their voices heard.”

The forum’s broad outline will be education, community safety and economic development. However, organizers are encouraging voters to submit their own questions at dixonvotes.com.

Two candidates are on the mayoral ballot: Glen Hughes, 70, a former commercial lender and market president at Community State Bank, and Dennis Considine, 77, serving city council member whose career before retiring included several area businesses, including a Dixon Floral and Nichols Greenhouse and Nursery

Dixon Mayor Liandro Arellano Jr., who has been mayor since 2015, did not seek another term.

Seven candidates are on the ballot for three seats on the Dixon District 170 board: They are, in ballot order, Matthew J. Lenox, Kathleen Schaefer, Victoria Bowers, Melissa Gates, Taylor James Michael Payne, Damaris Martinez and David T. Fritts.

Admission is free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

