Lee, Ogle counties at elevated COVID-19 risk

Lee and Ogle counties were upgraded to medium risk of coronavirus spread across the week.

Whiteside and Carroll counties remain at low risk as cases have been fairly low in recent weeks in the Sauk Valley.

Whiteside County had 58 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 58 cases last week.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 3.36% from 4.42% last week, and there were two new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 27 cases compared to 34 last week and is at a 5.93% positivity rate, from 4.1%, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 37 cases across the week compared with 51 the week before with a positivity rate of 3.53%, from 9.5%, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported nine cases compared with two cases the week before.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the CDC is reporting 26 counties in the state are at an elevated community level for COVID-19, compared to 18 the previous week. Of those, zero are at high risk for COVID-19, compared to four the week before; and 26 counties are at medium risk, compared to 14 last week.

The counties at medium risk in northern Illinois include Lee, Ogle, Boone, Winnebago, Jo Daviess and Stephenson.

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra warned that cases of group A strep throat leading to severe complications are on the rise in Illinois, with more cases reported in 2023 than in any of the past five years.

“As COVID-19 cases and community levels remain stable, I want to share my concern about the growing number of strep throat cases in Illinois that are leading to severe complications,” Vohra said in a news release. “These cases, known as invasive Group A strep, are the result of disease spreading from the throat to blood, muscle and lungs. I urge parents to contact their health providers when their children start showing early symptoms. These symptoms include sudden onset of sore throat, pain when swallowing and fever. Early detection is critical as strep can be diagnosed with a simple test and treated with antibiotics. If able, please make sure everyone in the house is up to date with flu and chickenpox vaccines. Having either the flu or chickenpox can increase your risk of contracting invasive Group A strep.”