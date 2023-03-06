COVID-19 cases increase in Whiteside, Ogle counties

Whiteside and Ogle counties saw increased coronavirus cases across the week, but the area still remains at low risk for virus spread.

Whiteside County had 58 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 37 cases last week.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 4.42% from 2.32% last week, and there were two new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 34 cases compared to 45 last week and is at a 4.1% positivity rate, from 4.98%, and there were three new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 51 cases across the week compared with 23 the week before with a positivity rate of 9.5%, from 7.06%, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported two cases compared with zero cases the week before.

Whiteside, Lee, Ogle and Carroll counties are designated low risk for COVID-19 spread.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the CDC is reporting 18 counties in the state are at an elevated community level for COVID-19, compared to 20 the previous week. Of those, four counties in Southern Illinois are at high risk for COVID-19, compared to zero the week before; and 14 counties are at medium risk, compared to 20 last week.

“COVID-19 community levels across the State remain stable again this week,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “However, we are reporting four counties in Southern Illinois that are at a High Community Level for COVID-19. IDPH continues to monitor COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases closely throughout Illinois, with extra attention towards those most at-risk. Treatments continue to be effective, but timing is important. Seek treatment with your local healthcare provider or use the newly available test to treat service as soon as you develop symptoms.”