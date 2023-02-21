Sauk Valley counties see decreased COVID-19 cases

Sauk Valley counties remain at low risk for coronavirus spread, and cases have fallen compared to last week.

Whiteside County had 31 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 44 cases last week.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 3.52% from 1.73% last week, and there was one new hospitalization.

Lee County had 26 cases compared to 21 last week and is at a 4.18% positivity rate, from 6.99%, and there were three new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 16 cases across the week compared with 39 the week before with a positivity rate of 5.8%, from 5.58%, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 6 cases compared with 6 cases the week before.

Whiteside, Lee, Ogle and Carroll counties are designated low risk for COVID-19 spread.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the CDC is reporting 19 counties in the state are at medium risk for COVID-19, compared to 14 last week. There were no counties listed at high risk compared to one county at that level last week.

“We are happy to report no counties are at a high COVID-19 community level this week,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “However, we do know that the virus is still circulating with the potential to cause serious illness, especially to those most at-risk. IDPH is continuing to monitor COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in our communities closely as we work on an orderly transition to the end of the statewide disaster declaration and national public health emergency.”