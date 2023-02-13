COVID-19 cases increase across week in Sauk Valley, counties remain at low risk

Coronavirus cases have increased across the week in the Sauk Valley, but area counties remain at low risk for virus spread.

Whiteside County had 44 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 31 cases last week.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 1.73% from 2.35% last week, and there were no new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 21 cases compared to 17 last week and is at a 6.99% positivity rate, from 2.07%, and there were two new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 39 cases across the week compared with 10 the week before with a positivity rate of 5.58%, from 3.65%, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 6 cases compared with 9 cases the week before.

Whiteside, Lee, Ogle and Carroll counties are designated low risk for COVID-19 spread.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that one county is considered at high risk for COVID-19, up from zero a week ago. An additional 14 counties are at medium risk, up from five last week.

“We are seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 community levels this week,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “However, as COVID-19 community levels are relatively low and the State of Illinois plans for the end of the statewide disaster declaration in May, IDPH remains dedicated to staying vigilant and protecting the most vulnerable Illinoisians.”