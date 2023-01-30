Whiteside, Carroll counties at medium risk for COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus cases continue to stay low in the Sauk Valley, and Whiteside and Carroll counties were upgraded to medium risk for COVID-19 spread.

Lee and Ogle counties are at low risk.

Whiteside County had 36 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 47 cases last week.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 6.78% from 4.74% last week, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 37 cases compared to 41 last week and is at a 3.57% positivity rate, from 6.22%, and there was one new hospitalization.

Ogle County had 39 cases across the week compared with 32 the week before with a positivity rate of 6.39%, from 6.7%, and there was one new hospitalization.

Carroll County reported 10 cases compared with less than 10 cases the week before.

The state is below 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since mid-October.

Zero counties are considered at “high” risk for COVID-19, down from three a week ago, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. An additional 20 counties are at “medium” risk, down from 25 last week.

“It is good news that COVID-19 community levels are continuing to decline in Illinois, with no counties listed at high level,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “We are seeing a gradual increase in the rate of the XBB.1.5 ‘Kraken’ variant in the Midwest and Illinois compared to last week. At this moment, it is not leading to an increase in hospitalizations. Concerns remain about this variant, but new data released by the CDC shows that the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster is protective against it – reducing the risk of symptoms by nearly half. We ask Illinoisians to remain vigilant and use readily available tools like vaccines and antiviral treatments to avoid hospitalizations and protect the most vulnerable.”