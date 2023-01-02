Lee County remains at high risk for COVID-19, cases fall across region

Cases have decreased across the area, but Lee County remains at high risk for coronavirus spread.

Whiteside, Carroll and Ogle counties are at medium risk.

Whiteside County had 51 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 115 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 5.92% from 7.96%, and the case rate is 92.43 per 100,000 people. There were seven new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 70 cases compared with 123 cases the week prior and is at a 9.29% positivity rate, from 8.26%. The case rate is 205.30 per 100,000 people, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 48 cases across the week compared with 116, with a positivity rate of 11.87%, from 11.65%. The case rate is 94.78 per 100,000 people, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported less than 10 cases, compared with 17 cases the previous week, and a positivity rate of 5%, from 18.75%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging safety precautions as COVID-19, the flu, RSV and other illnesses have been spreading.

Lee County is one of five counties at high risk for COVID-19 spread across the state, a decrease from last week.

“I applaud Illinois citizens for practicing important preventative measures to reduce the spread of infection and protect our hospital capacity,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “It is encouraging to see fewer Illinois counties at an elevated risk for COVID-19, with only five counties currently at high risk. However, as we continue to experience significant levels of flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory infections, it is important to continue protecting those most vulnerable to severe outcomes, especially individuals over 65, those immunocompromised, and those with chronic medical conditions.

The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:

• Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

• Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible