COVID-19 cases on the rise across Sauk Valley

Coronavirus cases are increasing across the region, and Lee and Ogle counties have been upgraded to high risk for COVID-19 spread.

Whiteside and Carroll counties remain at low risk.

Whiteside County had 85 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 36 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 12.87% from 4.74%, and the case rate is 154.06 per 100,000 people. There were five new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 69 cases, compared with 43 cases the week prior and is at a 5.22% positivity rate, from 4.05%. The case rate is 202.37 per 100,000 people, and there were seven new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 96 cases across the week compared with 76, with a positivity rate of 10.07%, from 8.11%. The case rate is 150.07 per 100,000 people, and there were 11 new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 16 cases, compared with 13 cases the previous week, and a positivity rate of 11.36%, from 18.18%.

Health officials are urging safety precautions as COVID-19, the flu, RSV and other illnesses are spreading.

“Illinois is experiencing a significant rise in communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19, including 29 counties at a high risk,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “These elevated COVID-19 community levels, along with rising flu levels, are leading to a surge of respiratory infections and increased hospitalizations. I recommend all Illinoisians – and especially those most vulnerable including young children and individuals over 65 – take all preventative steps to protect themselves, their families and friends.”

The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:

• Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

• Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible