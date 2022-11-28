Lee, Ogle counties at medium risk for COVID-19 spread

Whiteside and Carroll counties remain at low risk for COVID-19 spread, and Lee and Ogle counties are at medium risk.

Whiteside County had 53 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 3.79, and the case rate is 96.06 per 100,000 people. There were two new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 46 cases and is at a 3.96% positivity rate. The case rate is 134.91 per 100,000 people, and there were six new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 70 cases across the week with a positivity rate of 6%. The case rate is 138.22 per 100,000 people, and there were eight new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported fewer than 10 cases and a positivity rate of 10.81%.

In counties at the Medium Community Level, the elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They also should get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,317 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since Sept. 9. Of those, 139 were in intensive care units, and 41 were on ventilators, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.