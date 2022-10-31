COVID-19 cases double across week in Ogle County

Ogle County has been upgraded to high risk for coronavirus spread after cases doubled across the week, and Lee County increased to medium risk.

Cases have been fairly steady or on the decline across the Sauk Valley during the last few weeks, but the area is starting to see a rise in cases.

Whiteside and Carroll counties remain at low risk for spread.

Whiteside County had 54 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 35 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 7.99% from 5.73%, and the case rate is 97.87 per 100,000 people. There were two new hospitalizations.

Whiteside County offers the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots, and the Lee County Health Department is hosting upcoming clinics offering a limited supply of the bivalent shots.

Lee County will be offering the updated Moderna vaccine from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Nov. 10. Call 815-284-3371 ext. 2100 to schedule an appointment.

Lee County had 25 cases, compared with 23 cases the week prior and is at a 1.8% positivity rate, from 3.04%. The case rate is 73.32 per 100,000 people, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 102 cases across the week compared with 50, with a positivity rate of 7.49%, from 8.64%. The case rate is 201.41 per 100,000 people, and there were eight new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 14 cases, compared with 10 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 12.5%, from 3.33%.