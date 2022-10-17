All Sauk Valley counties at low risk for COVID-19 spread

All Sauk Valley counties are at low risk for coronavirus spread, and the Lee County Health Department will be offering the bivalent vaccine booster this week.

Whiteside County had 46 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 21 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 3.27% from 2.59%, and the case rate is 83.37 per 100,000 people. There were three new hospitalizations.

The Whiteside County Health Department recently announced easing masking restrictions. Community members are only required to wear masks if they have COVID-19 symptoms, and staff will only be required to wear masks when in contact with symptomatic individuals. Masks will be required for those who haven’t had a flu shot during periods of high transmission.

Whiteside County offers the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots, and the Lee County Health Department will be offering the bivalent shots this week.

Lee County will be offering the vaccines from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday and Monday. Call 815-284-3371 ext. 2100 to schedule an appointment.

Whiteside and Carroll counties remain at low risk for community spread, and Lee and Ogle counties were downgraded to low risk across the week.

Lee County had 22 cases, compared with 25 cases the week prior and is at a 3.08% positivity rate, from 2.44%. The case rate is 64.52 per 100,000 people, and there were three new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 32 cases across the week compared with 40, with a positivity rate of 6%, from 8.16%. The case rate is 63.19 per 100,000 people, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported less than 10 cases, compared with less than 10 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 8.82%, from 7.69%.