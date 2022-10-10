Sauk Valley COVID-19 cases remain low across week

Coronavirus cases remained low across the week in the Sauk Valley.

Whiteside County had 21 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 21 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 2.59% from 1.96%, and the case rate is 38.06 per 100,000 people. There was one new hospitalization.

The Whiteside County Health Department is offering the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots.

Whiteside and Carroll counties are at low risk for community spread, and Lee and Ogle counties were upgraded to medium risk.

Lee County had 25 cases, compared with 26 cases the week prior and is at a 2.44% positivity rate, from 2.38%. The case rate is 73.32 per 100,000 people, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 40 cases across the week compared with 52, with a positivity rate of 8.16%, from 9.19%. The case rate is 78.98 per 100,000 people, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported less than 10 cases, compared with less than 10 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 7.69%, from 7.14%.