CGH Medical Center eases masking requirements, Sauk Valley COVID-19 cases continue to decrease

STERLING - CGH Medical Center announced easing its masking policy for patients and visitors, and coronavirus cases continue to decrease in the region.

Whiteside County had 21 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 47 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 1.96% from 3.97%, and the case rate is 38.06 per 100,000 people. There were five new hospitalizations.

The Whiteside County Health Department is offering the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots.

Lee County had 26 cases, compared with 44 cases the week prior and is at a 2.38% positivity rate, from 4.75%. The case rate is 76.26 per 100,000 people, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 52 cases across the week compared with 54, with a positivity rate of 9.19%, from 9.07%. The case rate is 106.63 per 100,000 people, and there were six new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported less than 10 cases, compared with 17 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 7.14%, from 15.25%.

Whiteside and Carroll counties have been upgraded to medium risk for COVID-19 spread, and Lee and Ogle counties remain at low risk.

CGH Medical Center has changed its masking policy following an update from the CDC.

“After two-plus long years of continued masking, we are excited to share some upcoming changes based on new CDC guidelines,” CGH announced Sunday.

Masking will only be required for patients and visitors who are symptomatic at the hospital and clinics. Staff will only be required to wear masks when in direct contact with patients.

“Masks will not be required in public areas such as the hallways, cafeteria or waiting rooms, unless you are symptomatic,” according to the announcement. “As always, those who wish to continue to mask may do so, and CGH staff and providers reserve the right to request symptomatic individuals to mask in our facilities during the continued effort to keep our patients and communities safe.”

COVID testing will only be required for patients expecting an overnight stay, outpatients at higher risk or per the provider’s clinical judgement.

Patients with COVID symptoms can also now be seen by their primary care provider if they test negative with an at-home test on the same day as the appointment.