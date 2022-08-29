August 29, 2022
Whiteside, Lee counties at high risk for COVID-19 spread

By Rachel Rodgers

The Whiteside County Health Department mobile unit was making its trial run, said the department's Cheryl Lee, on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Rock Falls High School parking lot. The vaccination clinic was timed to provide the Pfizer vaccine to students ages 12 and older so they would be able to get a second dose in three weeks in time for the start of school in August. The Illinois Department of Public Health said on Friday it would adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for schools. (Troy Taylor)

Whiteside, Lee and Carroll counties are at high risk for coronavirus spread, and Ogle County is at medium risk.

Whiteside County had 159 cases during the past 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 11.46%, and the case rate is 288.17 per 100,000 people. There were 10 new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 82 cases and is at a 12.73% positivity rate. The case rate is 240.50 per 100,000 people, and there were six new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 99 cases across the week with a positivity rate of 12.37%. The case rate is 195.49 per 100,000 people, and there were eight new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 32 cases and a positivity rate of 18.29%.

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.

