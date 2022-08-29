Whiteside, Lee counties at high risk for COVID-19 spread

Whiteside, Lee and Carroll counties are at high risk for coronavirus spread, and Ogle County is at medium risk.

Whiteside County had 159 cases during the past 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 11.46%, and the case rate is 288.17 per 100,000 people. There were 10 new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 82 cases and is at a 12.73% positivity rate. The case rate is 240.50 per 100,000 people, and there were six new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 99 cases across the week with a positivity rate of 12.37%. The case rate is 195.49 per 100,000 people, and there were eight new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 32 cases and a positivity rate of 18.29%.

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.