COVID-19 cases on the rise in Whiteside, Lee counties

Coronavirus cases are up across the week in the region, and Whiteside, Lee, and Ogle counties remain at high risk for community spread.

Whiteside County had 159 cases during the past 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 139 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 10.02% from 8.11%, and the case rate is 288.17 per 100,000 people. There were eight new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 119 cases, compared with 75 cases the week prior and is at a 13.57% positivity rate, from 9.73%. The case rate is 219.97 per 100,000 people, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 133 cases across the week compared with 111, with a positivity rate of 12.61%, from 14.11%. The case rate is 262.62 per 100,000 people, and there were seven new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 23 cases, compared with 35 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 12%, from 15.13%.

Carroll County was downgraded from high to medium risk of community spread across the week.

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.