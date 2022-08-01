Sauk Valley counties at high risk for COVID-19 spread

All Sauk Valley counties are designated high risk for COVID-19 spread.

Whiteside County had 139 cases during the past 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 143 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 8.11% from 8.57%, and the case rate is 251.93 per 100,000 people. There were seven new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 75 cases, compared with 74 cases the week prior and is at a 9.73% positivity rate, from 4.52%. The case rate is 219.97 per 100,000 people, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 111 cases across the week compared with 104, with a positivity rate of 14.11%, from 13.69%. The case rate is 205.36 per 100,000 people, and there were seven new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 35 cases, compared with 31 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 15.13%, from 20.51%.

Lee and Whiteside counties remain at high risk, and Ogle and Carroll counties were upgraded to high risk during the week.

“With 97 counties at an elevated risk level for COVID-19, the most important thing people can do to protect themselves is to make sure they are up-to-date on their vaccinations and boosters,” IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a news release Friday. “This is the most effective means we have to protect ourselves from serious illness, hospitalization and death.”

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.