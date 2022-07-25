Whiteside, Lee counties at high risk for COVID-19 spread

Whiteside County was upgraded to high risk for COVID-19 spread in the community, and Lee County remains at high risk.

Whiteside County had 143 cases during the past 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 186 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 8.57% from 9.64%, and the case rate is 259.18 per 100,000 people. There were five new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 74 cases, compared with 79 cases the week prior and is at a 4.52% positivity rate, from 7.95%. The case rate is 217.03 per 100,000 people, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 104 cases across the week compared with 93, with a positivity rate of 13.69%, from 16.87%. The case rate is 205.36 per 100,000 people, and there were eight new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 31 cases, compared with 28 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 20.51%, from 10.32%.

Ogle and Carroll counties are listed as medium risk for COVID-19 spread.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,439 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 154 were in intensive care units and 37 were on ventilators.

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.