July 18, 2022
Coronavirus | Sauk Valley

Lee, Ogle counties increase to high risk for COVID-19 spread

Cases more than double in Whiteside County

By Rachel Rodgers

Sarah McCaskey, RN for the Carroll County Health Department, fills syringes with COVID vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Chadwick in this SVM file photo. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Coronavirus cases have increased throughout the region across the week, and three counties have increased risk levels for community spread.

Whiteside County had 186 cases during the past 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 78 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 9.64% from 7.22%, and the case rate is 337.11 per 100,000 people. There were five new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 79 cases, compared with 53 cases the week prior and is at a 7.95% positivity rate, from 7.19%. The case rate is 231.70 per 100,000 people, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 93 cases across the week compared with 75, with a positivity rate of 16.87%, from 14.66%. The case rate is 183.64 per 100,000 people, and there were six new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 28 cases, compared with 24 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 10.32%, from 14.94%.

Lee and Ogle counties were upgraded to high risk for COVID-19 spread, Whiteside County increased to medium risk, and Carroll County remains at low risk.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,387 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 151 were in intensive care units, and 48 were on ventilators.

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.

