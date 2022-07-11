July 11, 2022
Sauk Valley counties see decrease in COVID-19 cases

By Rachel Rodgers

Vials for SHIELD COVID-19 testing sit waiting to be tested. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Coronavirus cases have decreased across the Sauk Valley, and Lee and Ogle counties remain at medium risk for COVID-19 spread.

Whiteside County had 78 cases during the past 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 113 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 7.22% from 9.1% and the case rate is 141.37 per 100,000 people. There were four new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 53 cases, compared with 62 cases the week prior and is at a 7.19% positivity rate, from 7.09%. The case rate is 155.44 per 100,000 people, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 75 cases across the week compared with 91, with a positivity rate of 14.66%, from 10.13%. The case rate is 148.10 per 100,000 people, and there were seven new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 24 cases, compared with 31 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 14.94%, from 23.08%.

Whiteside and Carroll counties are listed as low risk for COVID-19 spread, and Ogle and Lee counties remain at medium risk.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,252 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 57 patients from late Thursday.

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed, and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.

