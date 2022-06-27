June 27, 2022
Lee County downgraded from high risk of COVID-19 spread

Whiteside County designated low risk

By Rachel Rodgers
After providing the sample and having it scanned, a vial is placed in a holder during COVID-19 Shield Illinois testing at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Coronavirus cases decreased by half in Lee County across the week, and it was downgraded from high risk of virus spread.

Whiteside County had 105 cases during the last 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 97 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 8.44% from 7.09% and the case rate is 190.30 per 100,000 people. There were four new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 46 cases, compared with 108 cases the week prior and is at a 6.39% positivity rate, from 8.49%. The case rate is 134.91 per 100,000 people, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 84 cases across the week compared with 153, with a positivity rate of 7.2%, from 10%,. The case rate is 165.87 per 100,000 people, and there were six new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 27 cases, compared with 17 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 19.4%, from 9.84%.

Lee and Ogle counties are at medium risk for COVID-19 community spread, and Whiteside and Carroll counties are at low risk.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,071 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 28 patients from Friday. Of those, 132 were in intensive care units, and 41 were on ventilators.

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed, and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.

Rachel Rodgers joined Sauk Valley Media in 2016 covering local government in Dixon and Lee County.