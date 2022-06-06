COVID-19 cases nearly double across week in Lee County

Lee County saw a spike in coronavirus cases across the week, and Whiteside County had a slight decrease in cases.

Lee County remains at high risk for COVID-19 community spread, Whiteside County decreased to low risk, and Ogle and Carroll counties are at medium risk.

Whiteside County had 90 cases during the last 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 100 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 7.75% from 8.36% and the case rate is 163.12 per 100,000 people. There were five new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 134 cases, compared with 70 cases the week prior and is at a 7.9% positivity rate, from 10.14%. The case rate is 393.01 per 100,000 people, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 130 cases across the week compared with 53, with a positivity rate of 10.83%, down from 9.29%,. The case rate is 256.70 per 100,000 people, and there were seven new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 23 cases, compared with 19 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 14.46%, from 14.04%.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,191 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 36 patients from Friday. Of those, 116 were in intensive care units, and 36 were on ventilators.

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed, and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.