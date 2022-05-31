May 31, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases decrease across Sauk Valley during week

By Rachel Rodgers
After providing the sample and having it scanned, a vial is placed in a holder during COVID-19 Shield Illinois testing at Sterling High School.

After providing the sample and having it scanned, a vial is placed in a holder during COVID-19 Shield Illinois testing at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Coronavirus cases have decreased across the week throughout the Sauk Valley.

Lee County remains at high risk for COVID-19 community spread, Whiteside and Ogle counties are at medium risk, and Carroll County is at low risk.

Whiteside County had 100 cases during the last 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Tuesday. There were 169 the week before.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 8.36% from 12.3% and the case rate is 181.24 per 100,000 people. There were two new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 70 cases, compared to 83 cases the week prior and is at a 10.14% positivity rate, up from 6.01%. The case rate is 205.30 per 100,000 people, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 53 cases across the week compared to 94, with a positivity rate of 9.29%, down from 11.26%,. The case rate is 104.65 per 100,000 people, and there were six new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 19 cases, compared to 25 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 14.04%, from 13.95%.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,163 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 109 were in intensive care units, and 48 were on ventilators.

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID if you are diagnosed, and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.


CoronavirusLee CountyWhiteside CountyCarroll CountyOgle CountySauk Valley
Rachel Rodgers

Rachel Rodgers

Rachel Rodgers joined Sauk Valley Media in 2016 covering local government in Dixon and Lee County.