COVID-19 cases decrease across Sauk Valley during week

Coronavirus cases have decreased across the week throughout the Sauk Valley.

Lee County remains at high risk for COVID-19 community spread, Whiteside and Ogle counties are at medium risk, and Carroll County is at low risk.

Whiteside County had 100 cases during the last 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Tuesday. There were 169 the week before.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 8.36% from 12.3% and the case rate is 181.24 per 100,000 people. There were two new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 70 cases, compared to 83 cases the week prior and is at a 10.14% positivity rate, up from 6.01%. The case rate is 205.30 per 100,000 people, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 53 cases across the week compared to 94, with a positivity rate of 9.29%, down from 11.26%,. The case rate is 104.65 per 100,000 people, and there were six new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 19 cases, compared to 25 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 14.04%, from 13.95%.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,163 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 109 were in intensive care units, and 48 were on ventilators.

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID if you are diagnosed, and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.



