Sauk Valley sees slight uptick in COVID-19 cases across week

Coronavirus cases are slightly up across the region.

Whiteside County had 41 cases during the last 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 33 cases the week prior.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 2.47% from 3.14% and the case rate is 74.31 per 100,000 people. There was one new hospitalization.

Lee County had 27 cases, compared to 14 cases the previous week and is at a 3.91% positivity rate, up from 1.51%. The case rate is 79.19 per 100,000 people, and there was one new hospitalization.

Ogle County had 35 cases across the week compared to 20 the week before, with a positivity rate of 3.65%, up from 2.74%,. The case rate is 69.11 per 100,000 people, and there was one new hospitalization.

Carroll County reported fewer than 10 cases, and a positivity rate of 1.28%, from 3.11%.

All Sauk Valley counties are listed as low risk for transmission.



