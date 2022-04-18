Sauk Valley COVID-19 cases fairly stable across week

Coronavirus cases were fairly flat during the week across the Sauk Valley.

Whiteside County had 33 cases during the last 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 30 cases the week prior.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days rose to 3.14% from 1.51% and the case rate is 59.81 per 100,000 people. There were no new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 14 cases, compared to fewer than 10 cases the previous week and is at a 1.51% positivity rate, up from 0.75%. The case rate is 41.06 per 100,000 people, and there was one new hospitalization.

Ogle County had 20 cases across the week compared to 47 the week before, with a positivity rate of 2.74%, up from 2.21%,. The case rate is 39.49 per 100,000 people, and there was one new hospitalization.

Carroll County reported fewer than 10 cases, and a positivity rate of 3.11%, from 0.37%.

All Sauk Valley counties are listed as low risk for transmission.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced changes last week to its COVID-19 reporting information.

Because of the widespread availability of at-home tests, testing providers will no longer be required to report some negative tests and IDPH will therefore no longer report test and case positivity.

Data that will be focused on includes vaccination rates to reflect the full population eligible as eligibility continues to evolve, the number of people admitted to the hospital with a COVID-19 diagnosis, and more detailed data on hospitalizations, including information about vaccination status in those who are hospitalized.

“Test and case positivity rates were seen as a good way to monitor the level of community spread early in the pandemic,” IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said. “At this stage, now that we have vaccines and effective therapies available, it is more useful to rely on data that indicates the case rate, disease severity and the level of strain on healthcare system to guide our public health recommendations.”

IDPH officials note that case rates for COVID-19 are now slowly rising in many areas of the state. However, hospitalizations and deaths continue to remain low at this time.



