Volunteer millers to host game day on Jan. 6

Volunteer Millers of de Immigrant Windmill will host a soup/game day event at noon on Saturday, Jan. 6. Join in for an afternoon of fun with table games and a free bowl of soup.

Traditional table games and new versions will be set up for rounds of play. Guests may bring their own cards or games. Spend a cold winter day challenging one another to a few rounds of playful competition.

The event is free and open to the public at the Windmill Cultural Center located at 111 10th Ave. across from the authentic Dutch windmill in Fulton. The facility is accessible for people with disabilities.

For information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center and de Immigrant Windmill Facebook page, Fulton Illinois Tourism Facebook page, Visit Fulton Facebook page, www.cityoffulton.us or call 563-249-6115.