Overlook Gardens annexation, fire code amendment on Dixon council’s agenda

DIXON — The Dixon City Council will meet Monday, Aug. 21, with items on the agenda that include amending Dixon’s City Code to adopt the International Fire Code of 2021.

Other ordinances to be considered include amending the Liquor Code in connection with the Dement Town Music Festival and the Ultimate Tailgate. Both actions are being considered pursuant to requests from the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street.

The council also will consider annexing certain territory to the City of Dixon. Per the terms of the ordinance, the city would annex the properties composing the Overlook Gardens subdivision, excluding properties located at 1676 Overlook Drive, 780 Evelynn Rose Lane and 1698 Kimberly Jo Court. The annexed properties are to be zoned R-2, Two-Family Residential District, under the City of Dixon’s zoning ordinance.

Under resolutions, the council will discuss and possibly approve a contract with Brycer LLC and the Dixon City Fire Department with respect to the Compliance Engine, which provides an internet-based tool for fire prevention officers to track and drive life-safety code compliance. The intent of this tool is to assist Dixon Fire Department in maintaining records and ensuring compliance with annual fire alarm and sprinkler system inspections.

The council will discuss a possible amendment to the bylaws of The Historic Dixon Theatre Group. The city has approval rights over certain amendments of the bylaws of the organization. The proposed amendment increases the number of directors from seven to nine and modifies how directors are appointed or elected.

The council also could approve a professional service agreement with Willett and Hofmann for design and construction-related services for a new maintenance facility at Oakwood Cemetery.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Dixon City Hall.