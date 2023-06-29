June 29, 2023
Mt. Morris Jamboree to be rockin’ back to the 1960s on June 30

Shindig opened the live, free music Jamboree season in Mt. Morris on July 2. The band performed classic rock tunes in front of the large crowd in the Warren Reckmeyer Band Shell on the Campus Square. Shindig will perform music from the 1960s on Saturday at the Croatian Cultural Club in Joliet.

Shindig! will perform classic rock tunes during the Jamboree Concert Series on Friday, June 20. This photo was taken in 2022 when the band performed in front of a large crowd. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

MT. MORRIS – The 1960s tribute band, SHiNDiG!, will be rocking the bandshell in Mt. Morris at 7 p.m. during the Jamboree Concert Series Friday.

“SHiNDiG! presents a tribute to the 1960s and always delivers a trip back to the greatest and most diverse decade of Rock and Roll music,” said Larry Ubben, Jamboree organizer. “Covering over 90 different bands from that period of time where music told the story of an entire generation - early 60′s, British Invasion, Psychedelic, pop, girl groups, Woodstock...are all part of the show.”

It’s Mt. Morris High School Alumni Night on the Campus that evening and all Mounders are encouraged to attend, added Ubben.

The Oregon Lion’s Club will be serving grilled pork chops, brats, chips, water and soda, starting at 6 p.m.

“Please bring a blanket or chair and join the fun on our beautiful, historic campus in the center of Mt. Morris, two blocks south of Illinois Route 64 on Wesley Avenue and enjoy the free Rock & Roll concert,” said Ubben.

In the event of rain, please check for an alternate location at: Facebook.com/mtmorrisjamboree, mtmorrisil.net, moundertown.com

