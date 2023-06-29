Mt. Morris Jamboree to be rockin’ back to the 1960s on June 30

MT. MORRIS – The 1960s tribute band, SHiNDiG!, will be rocking the bandshell in Mt. Morris at 7 p.m. during the Jamboree Concert Series Friday.

“SHiNDiG! presents a tribute to the 1960s and always delivers a trip back to the greatest and most diverse decade of Rock and Roll music,” said Larry Ubben, Jamboree organizer. “Covering over 90 different bands from that period of time where music told the story of an entire generation - early 60′s, British Invasion, Psychedelic, pop, girl groups, Woodstock...are all part of the show.”

It’s Mt. Morris High School Alumni Night on the Campus that evening and all Mounders are encouraged to attend, added Ubben.

The Oregon Lion’s Club will be serving grilled pork chops, brats, chips, water and soda, starting at 6 p.m.

“Please bring a blanket or chair and join the fun on our beautiful, historic campus in the center of Mt. Morris, two blocks south of Illinois Route 64 on Wesley Avenue and enjoy the free Rock & Roll concert,” said Ubben.

In the event of rain, please check for an alternate location at: Facebook.com/mtmorrisjamboree, mtmorrisil.net, moundertown.com