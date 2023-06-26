Rock Falls Rotary News

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls Scholarship Chair Keith Zoeller awarded three of seven scholarships to three graduating seniors of Rock Falls High School: Elizabeth Buikema, Rhiannon Allison and Ryan McCord.

Each month, staff at RFHS selects a student of the seniors who best represents the Four Way Test of what every Rotarian, thinks, says and does – the motto Rotarians live by.

Those receiving monetary gifts were Katie Thatcher, August; Julian Hernandez, September; Rhiannon Allison, October; Ryan McCord, November; Elizabeth Buikema, December; Brooke Howard, January; Jacee Sigel, February; Solan Everly, March; Ariana Diaz, April; and Kalina Sommer, May.

Rock Falls Rotary Recognized for Literacy Projects by District 6420

Members of the literacy committee received three awards from Rotary District 6420 for their accomplishments.

Awards were given for Club Achievement for the 30-plus years members have provided a weekly reading program to students of grades K-3 at East Coloma-Nelson School; for Club Excellence in providing fiscal, hands-on, awareness activities in 2023; and the Majiyagbe Award for an innovative project in providing preschool books with the Easter eggs at the Coloma Park Easter egg hunt.

Literacy committee members receiving the awards were Dave Chavira, Betty Clementz, Bob Sondgeroth, Cheryl Faber and Gail Wright.