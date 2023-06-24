June 24, 2023
‘First ever’ car show a hit with residents at assisted living center

Ed Jacobsen checks out the interior of a ’31 Ford Friday, June 23, 2023 on the grounds of Franklin Grove Assisted Living during a car show event. Residents and staff decorated wooden cars which were voted for online as a fun contest. The car is being raffled off by Farming Heritage Inc. to help fund the 1860 H.I. Lincoln building which is home to the Lincoln Highway Associations National Interpretive Center. For more info on the raffle call the center at 815-456-3030.

FRANKLIN GROVE - The Meadows of Franklin Grove Assisted Living held a very special event Friday – its first car show.

“We were very happy with the turn out and thank all the people who brought cars and trucks out,” activity director Vickie Smith said.

The car show theme started this week with residents and staff painting and decorating little wooden cars for the facility’s handmade “car” show.

The entries were put on display this week for staff, residents and family to vote on and with trophies awarded to winners.

“The cars were decorated and put out on a table for people to vote on,” Smith said. “Some of the categories were Most Popular, Top Senior and Staff Choice.”

But on Friday, real-deal vehicles - including two motorcycles and a semi tractor - showed up for the show at the facility, all to the delight of the facility’s 40 residents.

“We had World War II vehicles, two pickup trucks, one of which belonged to Sam Wells of Nachusa, one of our residents,” Smith said. “The residents are still talking about the show and having real cars show up made it really special. It brought back a lot of good memories, and we had really good weather.”

Unity Hospice of Rochelle also was on site offering root beer floats as temperatures rose to 90 degrees.

