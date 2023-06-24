‘First ever’ car show a hit with residents at assisted living center

FRANKLIN GROVE - The Meadows of Franklin Grove Assisted Living held a very special event Friday – its first car show.

“We were very happy with the turn out and thank all the people who brought cars and trucks out,” activity director Vickie Smith said.

The car show theme started this week with residents and staff painting and decorating little wooden cars for the facility’s handmade “car” show.

The entries were put on display this week for staff, residents and family to vote on and with trophies awarded to winners.

“The cars were decorated and put out on a table for people to vote on,” Smith said. “Some of the categories were Most Popular, Top Senior and Staff Choice.”

But on Friday, real-deal vehicles - including two motorcycles and a semi tractor - showed up for the show at the facility, all to the delight of the facility’s 40 residents.

“We had World War II vehicles, two pickup trucks, one of which belonged to Sam Wells of Nachusa, one of our residents,” Smith said. “The residents are still talking about the show and having real cars show up made it really special. It brought back a lot of good memories, and we had really good weather.”

Unity Hospice of Rochelle also was on site offering root beer floats as temperatures rose to 90 degrees.