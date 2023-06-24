Beyond Trim: Pay attention to these top seeds

If there is one food that doesn’t get its share of attention, I would have to say it’s seeds. Maybe because they are so small it is hard to imagine they could have much nutritional benefit. You would be surprised. Seeds are a great source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats as well as many minerals and vitamins that support our health.

Consider this:

One tablespoon of chia seeds provides almost 90% of the calcium you need for a day.

A 1 ounce serving of pumpkin seeds or “pepitas” provides almost half of your daily need for manganese, copper, and magnesium.

A daily serving of ground flax seed has been shown to reduce breast cancer risk and may also reduce your blood pressure.

Two ounces of sesame seeds contains over half of a woman’s iron needs for a day.

30 grams (2-3 tablespoons) of hemp seeds or hemp “hearts” (not the kind used for growing) provides about 11 grams of high quality, complete protein.

There are lots of ways to incorporate seeds in your diet. For example, I add a tablespoon of ground flax seed to my daily oatmeal. I also use flax seed meal combined with water as a replacement for eggs in baked goods. (Flax seeds should be ground before consumed or they will not be digested).

Conversely, the fiber in whole chia seeds is very soluble and “gels” when combined with liquid so they can be used to create jams and puddings. Just search for “chia seed pudding” recipes on the internet and see how many appear.

You can sprinkle a tablespoon or two of pumpkin seeds or hemp hearts over a salad to add some crunch or coat a piece of fish with some sesame seeds before searing.

There is a group of seeds that are referred to as “pseudo-grains.” These are seeds that we tend to use as grains. The ones you may be most familiar with are wild rice and quinoa. Another is buckwheat, which is not related to wheat at all despite its name. All pseudo grains are gluten free and so make healthy alternatives to grains for those who should avoid gluten.

Seeds tend to be calorie dense because they contain a good amount healthy fat. Luckily, they are so packed with nutrients that you can benefit from even small servings.