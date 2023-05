MORRISON – Rock Valley Physical Therapy will hold a doggie dress-up contest at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Morrison Bark Park, 700 N. Genesee St.

Attendees will be able to dress up their dogs in costumes. Prizes are available for the winning smallest dog, medium-sized dog and large dog. The participation fee is $10.

Proceeds from the contest will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.