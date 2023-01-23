January 23, 2023
Walnut Rotary Club to serve annual spaghetti supper Feb. 25

Supper to be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Walnut will host its annual spaghetti supper. (Pixabay)

WALNUT – The Rotary Club of Walnut will host its annual spaghetti supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Walnut Community Building, 141 Main St.

Admission to the supper is free. Donations will be accepted.

The supper includes spaghetti, bread and homemade desserts. The suppers are take-out only. The suppers will also be available for delivery.

To place an order for delivery, call 815-915-7527. If there is no answer, leave a message including your name and address. For information, email jan@sunsetridgemx.com.

