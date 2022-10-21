CGH Health Foundation hosting dementia workshop Nov. 3

STERLING — The CGH Health Foundation will host its final Options for Care dementia workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St.

The presentation is open to dementia caregivers, patients, and professionals whose focus is on dementia-related services. Registration is required to attend.

CGH primary care physician Dr. Eric Kuhns is leading the presentation, called “Caring For the Patient with Memory Loss – Home, Office, and Hospital.”

The presentation will be followed by a panel of professionals who will each speak about their area of expertise.

Panelists include representatives from a home nursing agency, an assisted living facility, a memory care center, the Whiteside County Senior Center, Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging, the Alzheimer’s Association, and a married couple experiencing dementia.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit cghmc.com/dementiaworkshop or call 815-625-0400, ext. 5672.