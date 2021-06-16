Blood drives scheduled for emergency need

The Red Cross has an emergency need for blood, so it’s offering an incentive for donating.

Those who donate through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.

Upcoming blood drives:

Dixon: Noon-4 p.m. Friday, Borg Warner, 1350 Franklin Grove Road; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Sauk Valley Community College Student Government, 173 IL Route 2; 1-6 p.m. June 23, Home of Hope, 1637 Plock Road; 1-6 p.m. June 28, Dixon American Legion, 1120 W. First St.

Walnut: 1-6 p.m. Saturday at Walnut Community Building, 141 Main St.

Sublette: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 202 S. Locust St.

Mount Carroll: 1-6 p.m. June 24, Carroll County Farm Bureau, 811 S. Clay St.

Paw Paw: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. June 24, Paw Paw Elementary School, 511 Chapman St.

Donors must provide a blood donor card, a driver’s license, or two other forms of identification. Donors must be 17, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health.

Donors can save time by using RapidPass to complete their health history questionnaire online before arriving at the blood drive.

Download the American Red Cross Blood donor app, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment, to fill out the form, and get other information.