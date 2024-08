A "Scoopie Night" fundraiser April 20 raised $131.52 for Relay For Life of the Sauk Valley Planning Committee. At the presentation are (from left) Brody Flynn and Scott McPhillips of Culver's, Betty Clementz, Relay For Life co-chairwoman, Zach Thayer of Culver's, Cheryl Faber, Relay For Life sponsorship chairwoman, and Duncan Thayer and Ty Brockman of Culver's. The money will be used for education, advocacy, patient services and research.