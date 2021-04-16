Sterling chamber offers multi-topic webinar series for businesses

Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce logo (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

STERLING – A webinar series for businesses interested in “Navigating the New Normal” begins April 21.

Experts will offer legal considerations as to best practices in digital advertising, from brand identity to effective sales techniques, actionable advice on marketing and communication, best practices to help small businesses succeed and more.

Each webinar cost $15, and sessions will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.

The schedule:

April 21: Updated information on OSHA safety requirements, and CDC and vaccine guidance, by Julie Proscia.

May 19: “Marketing Information to Reach Your Intended Audience,” how to use the right tools, with Ryan Weckerly.

June 16: “Audience Actionable Advice on Marketing and Communication Best Practices,” with Amanda Brinkman, host of the series, “Small Business Revolution.”

July 14: “The Art of Pivoting Strategies for Developing a Flexible Business Model for the Future,” by Julie Shields.

Aug. 18: “Sales Training and Consulting to Help You dominate Your Market with Bill Guertin.

Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is offering the series in in partnership with chambers statewide.

Register at saukvalleyareachamber.com. Call Kris Noble, 815-625-2400, for more information.