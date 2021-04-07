Sauk Valley April blood drives kick off Thursday in Sterling

The American Red Cross is in need of donors to help hospital patients. All blood, platelet and plasma donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, because plasma from whole blood donations that test positive may help coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

Those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.

Appointments should be scheduled and masks must be worn. Social distancing will be employed, and some sites will take temperatures.

Donors must be at least 17, or 16 with parental permission (forms for which are available on the website), must weigh more than 110 pounds, and must bring a photo ID.

Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are especially needed. Unless otherwise stated, go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment.

The Red Cross also is looking for blood drive hosts; check the website for more information.

A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A negative, B negative, or O blood.

April blood drives:

Sterling: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St.

Savanna: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., April 19, Savanna Fire Department, 101 Main St.

Dixon: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. April 20, Elk’s Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road

Chadwick: noon-5 p.m., April 28, Chadwick Fire Department, 210 Calvert St., U.S. Route 40

Paw Paw: 1-6 p.m., April 29, Paw Paw Elementary School, 511 Chapman St.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 815-273-7715 or go to redcrossblood.org.

There also will be a Rock River Valley Blood Center drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. April 27 at the Oregon VFW Post, 1310 W. Washington St.

Call RRVBC at 815-965-9751 or go to rrbc.org to schedule an appointment.