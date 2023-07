DIXON – The Dixon American Legion will serve a prime rib dinner, dine-in or carry-out, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, or until food runs out, at its hall at 1120 First St.

Also on the menu are vegetables, baked or fried potato, roll, salad and dessert for $20. Proceeds benefit Legion-supported programs. Seating is limited. Call 815-284-2003 by Thursday to order a meal or for more information.