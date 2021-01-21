Savanna saxophonist wins Clinton Symphony’s Young Artist honor

SAVANNA – Brennon Cavanagh, a senior at West Carroll High School, is this year’s winner of the Clinton (Iowa) Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artist honor.

Cavanagh won the auditions with his performance of “Concerto for Tenor Saxophone and Orchestra” by American composer Robert Ward.

In addition to $250 in prize money from the symphony, the honoree usually gives a solo performance at one of its concerts; with the orchestra on hiatus because of the pandemic, that may not be possible this time.

Brennon is the son of Timothy and Kyong Cavanagh, and has been a saxophone student of Emily Bressler since fifth grade. He has been a regular participant in regional honor bands throughout his school years, and for the past 2 years has been selected for the Illinois All-State Concert Band. He is enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard as a musician in the 144th Army Band, and will attend a 10-week training at the Army School of Music in Virginia Beach, Virginia, this summer.

The Young Artist Audition program also awarded honorable mention status to violinist Clara Ashdown of Fenton, and to clarinetist Aubrey Charles of Mt. Carroll. Each will receive a monetary award as well as counsel, suggestions, and encouragement from the panel of judges from the symphony.

The auditions are held each January, and open to any high school musician in the symphony’s service area. Find it on Facebook or go to clintonsymphony.org for more information.